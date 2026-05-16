Man City to Chelsea: Check full list of FA Cup winners in the 21st century

The FA Cup, England’s oldest and most celebrated domestic knockout tournament, has consistently produced unforgettable moments in modern football. Although its origins date back to 1871, recent editions have continued to deliver drama, surprises, and high-intensity clashes at Wembley, reinforcing its reputation as one of the most unpredictable competitions in the game.

2026 FA Cup final brought Chelsea face to face with Manchester City in a blockbuster showdown, where City beat Chelsea by 1-0 to lift the title. Pep Guardiola’s side was not only able to secure another prestigious trophy but also marked his 20th major title with the club, further strengthening his legacy as one of football’s greatest managers.

In the 21st century, Arsenal have been the most successful FA Cup team, winning the trophy six times since 2000 under Arsène Wenger and Mikel Arteta. Their victories in 2005 and 2014 were especially significant, ending difficult periods without silverware. Chelsea have also enjoyed strong FA Cup success, lifting the trophy five times in this era with consistent performances at Wembley.

Manchester United added three more titles in 2004, 2016 and 2024, while Manchester City’s modern dominance includes triumphs in 2011, 2019, and 2023 under Guardiola.

ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026: Check Brazil's full schedule, squad and team preview here Yet, the FA Cup’s true charm lies in its unpredictability, famously highlighted by Wigan Athletic’s shock victory over Manchester City in 2013, one of the competition’s greatest upsets.