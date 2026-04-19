Manchester City vs Arsenal live streaming: Where to watch PL match today?

Arsenal travel to face Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in a crucial Premier League title clash that could shape the race. A City win would close the gap to three points with a game in hand, while an Arsenal victory would stretch their lead to nine points; even a draw favors the visitors.

City come into the match in strong form, having won three straight games, including a cup final victory over Arsenal, whereas Arsenal have struggled recently with three defeats in five and issues in attack.

Pep Guardiola is dealing with defensive injuries, with Joško Gvardiol, John Stones, and Rúben Dias all sidelined, but is otherwise expected to stick with a winning lineup.

The Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal will take place on April 19.

What time will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal begin on April 19?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 9 PM IST.

What will be the venue for the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal?

Stamford Bridge Stadium will host the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal.

Where will the live telecast of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal be available in India?

The live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal be available in India?

Fans in India can stream the Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match live on JioHotstar.