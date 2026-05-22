Manchester United appoint Michael Carrick as permanent manager until 2028

Manchester United have confirmed that Michael Carrick will remain as the club’s permanent head coach after signing a new contract that keeps him at Old Trafford until 2028. The former United midfielder had initially stepped in as interim manager following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim in January, but an impressive run of performances convinced the club hierarchy to hand him the role on a long-term basis.

Carrick transforms United’s season

Carrick arrived during a difficult phase for the club and quickly managed to steady the situation both on and off the pitch. Since taking charge on January 13, the 44-year-old guided United to 11 wins in 16 matches, helping the team secure a third-place Premier League finish and qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Carrick speaks on new role

Reacting to his appointment, Carrick described the opportunity as a proud moment in his career. Having spent many successful years at Manchester United as a player, he spoke about the responsibility of leading the club and his determination to restore the team to competing for major trophies once again.

The former midfielder praised the mentality shown by the squad during the second half of the season and stressed the importance of building a united and ambitious environment moving forward.

Club hierarchy backs Carrick’s vision

Manchester United’s management believes Carrick has already brought stability and a clearer identity back to the club. Director of football Jason Wilcox highlighted the positive atmosphere created at Carrington and praised the manager for reconnecting the team with the club’s traditional values and style of football.

The club also credited Carrick for rebuilding confidence within the dressing room while delivering results during a challenging transitional period.

Summer rebuild now begins

With the managerial situation now resolved, Manchester United’s focus will shift towards the upcoming summer transfer window. Carrick is expected to play a major role in shaping the squad ahead of next season as United prepare for both domestic and European challenges.

The club will now look to strengthen key areas in the squad, improve depth and build a team capable of competing consistently for silverware under Carrick’s leadership.