Friday, May 22, 2026 | 07:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Manchester United appoint Michael Carrick as permanent manager until 2028

Manchester United appoint Michael Carrick as permanent manager until 2028

Since taking charge on January 13, the 44-year-old guided United to 11 wins in 16 matches, helping the team secure a third-place Premier League finish and qualification for next season's UCL.

Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 7:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Manchester United have confirmed that Michael Carrick will remain as the club’s permanent head coach after signing a new contract that keeps him at Old Trafford until 2028.  The former United midfielder had initially stepped in as interim manager following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim in January, but an impressive run of performances convinced the club hierarchy to hand him the role on a long-term basis.
 
Carrick transforms United’s season
 
Carrick arrived during a difficult phase for the club and quickly managed to steady the situation both on and off the pitch. Since taking charge on January 13, the 44-year-old guided United to 11 wins in 16 matches, helping the team secure a third-place Premier League finish and qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.
 
 
The Red Devils also collected more league points than any other side during Carrick’s spell in charge, with a crucial victory over Nottingham Forest confirming their return to Europe’s top competition. 

Also Read

Harry Kane

FIFA WC 2026: Check England's full schedule, squad and team preview here

Lionel Messi alongside Jorge Mas at an away fixture. Inter Miami are now the US's most valuable soccer team

Lionel Messi joins Ronaldo in billionaire football ranks after US deals

Mikel Arteta can win the double this year with Arsenal

Mikel Arteta: How a former Gunner ended Arsenal's 22-year title drought

Arsenal football team

Arsenal are champions! Gunners end 22-year wait for Premier League title

Bruno Fernandes assist record

Fernandes equals all-time EPL assist record In United's win over Forest

 
 
Carrick speaks on new role
 
Reacting to his appointment, Carrick described the opportunity as a proud moment in his career. Having spent many successful years at Manchester United as a player, he spoke about the responsibility of leading the club and his determination to restore the team to competing for major trophies once again.
 
The former midfielder praised the mentality shown by the squad during the second half of the season and stressed the importance of building a united and ambitious environment moving forward.
 
Club hierarchy backs Carrick’s vision
 
Manchester United’s management believes Carrick has already brought stability and a clearer identity back to the club. Director of football Jason Wilcox highlighted the positive atmosphere created at Carrington and praised the manager for reconnecting the team with the club’s traditional values and style of football.
 
The club also credited Carrick for rebuilding confidence within the dressing room while delivering results during a challenging transitional period.
 
Summer rebuild now begins
 
With the managerial situation now resolved, Manchester United’s focus will shift towards the upcoming summer transfer window. Carrick is expected to play a major role in shaping the squad ahead of next season as United prepare for both domestic and European challenges.
 
The club will now look to strengthen key areas in the squad, improve depth and build a team capable of competing consistently for silverware under Carrick’s leadership.

More From This Section

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo ends Saudi trophy drought as Al-Nassr clinch league title

Cristiano Ronaldo unhapy with Al Nassr's transfer policy

Ronaldo's trophy wait drags on after Al-Nassr falls to Osaka in AFC final

Xabi Alonso

Ex-Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso set to take Chelsea managerial job: Report

FA Cup full list of winners

Man City to Chelsea: Check full list of FA Cup winners in the 21st century

FA Cup 2025/26 prize money

FA Cup 25/26 Prize Money: How much money will winners and runners-up earn?

Topics : English Premier League Manchester United football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVESRH vs RCB LIVE ScoreUpcoming Dividend StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPharma Sector OutlookJSW Cement Share Technology NewsPersonal Finance