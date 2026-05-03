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Manchester United vs Liverpool live streaming: Where to watch PL match?

United enter the contest sitting third in the table and are within touching distance of securing a UEFA Champions League spot.

Man Utd vs Liverpool live streaming

Man Utd vs Liverpool live streaming

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 03 2026 | 6:24 PM IST

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The standout fixture in Sunday’s Premier League schedule sees Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford in a high-stakes clash.
 
United enter the contest sitting third in the table and are within touching distance of securing a UEFA Champions League spot. A win against their historic rivals would confirm their place in next season’s elite competition.
 
For Liverpool, the situation is more delicate. While they remain in the hunt for a top-five finish, their qualification hopes depend partly on results elsewhere. A victory would significantly strengthen their chances, but with challenging matches ahead, a loss could increase the pressure in the final stretch of the season.
 
 
Man Utd team news
 
Manchester United supporters will be hoping for a quick comeback from Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha, with Carrick having suggested his hip issue is “not too serious” ahead of the fixture.

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Defender Lisandro Martínez remains unavailable as he serves the final match of his suspension, while Matthijs de Ligt is also expected to miss out due to a lingering back injury that could potentially rule him out for the rest of the season.
 
Meanwhile, Luke Shaw is a doubt after sustaining an injury in the previous game, which may keep him sidelined for this encounter.
 
Liverpool team news:
 
Although Mohamed Salah is now anticipated to return before the season concludes, this fixture arrives too early for the injured winger to be involved.
 
Liverpool’s main concern lies in the goalkeeping department, with both Alisson and Giorgi Mamardashvili dealing with fitness problems. This situation could once again leave Arne Slot relying on third-choice option Freddie Woodman.
 
Milos Kerkez is also not at full fitness, but his availability for this match is not considered seriously doubtful at this stage. 
 
Manchester United vs Liverpool broadcast details
Country / Region Broadcaster(s)
USA Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, SiriusXM FC
UK (Great Britain) Sky Go UK, NOW, Sky Go Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
Australia Stan Sport
Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
India Jio, Hotstar
Malaysia Astro Go, Sooka, Astro Grandstand
France Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot, Free, myCANAL
Germany Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
Spain DAZN Spain, DAZN1 Spain, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar Plus+
Mexico Max Mexico
Argentina ESPN Argentina, Disney+ Premium Argentina
Chile ESPN Chile, Disney+ Premium Chile
Turkey Idman TV, beIN Sports 3 Turkey, beIN CONNECT Turkey, TOD
Middle East beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
South/Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport (MaXimo 1, MaXimo 2, Premier League, Premier League ROA), DStv Now / DStv App
 
Premier League: Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Telecast and Streaming Details
 
When will the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool be played?
The Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool will take place on May 3.
 
What time will the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool begin on May 3?
The match is scheduled to kick off at 8 PM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool?
Old Trafford Stadium will host the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool.
 
Where will the live telecast of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool be available in India?
The live telecast of the match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool be available in India?
Fans in India can stream the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match live on JioHotstar.

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Topics : English Premier League football Manchester United Liverpool Football Club

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First Published: May 03 2026 | 6:24 PM IST

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