Mankind Pharma partners with Minerva Academy after Gothia Cup 2026 success

Mankind Pharma has announced a partnership with Minerva Academy Football Club to support youth football development in India. As part of the association, the pharmaceutical company's branding will appear on the front and back of jerseys worn by three of the academy's age-group teams during domestic and international competitions.

The partnership comes after Minerva Academy's successful run at the Gothia Cup 2026, where its U-12 team, representing India, won the Gothia Cup B-12 title before also lifting the Helsinki Cup. The collaboration is aimed at supporting the academy's grassroots football programme and providing greater exposure to young players competing on the international stage.

Mankind Pharma to sponsor academy teams

Under the partnership, the Mankind Pharma logo will feature on the jerseys of three Minerva Academy age-group teams throughout the year. The teams compete in tournaments in India as well as overseas, giving the company's branding visibility at international youth football events.

Founded in 2015 by Ranjit Bajaj, Minerva Academy has established itself as one of India's leading grassroots football institutions. The academy won the Gothia Cup world youth title in 2025 and has produced more than 240 internationals across various age groups. In 2026, its U-12 side added two more international titles by winning the Gothia Cup B-12 in Sweden and the Helsinki Cup in Finland.

The academy's long-term football development programme is centred on its "World Cup Batch 2034" initiative, which aims to prepare players capable of helping India qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

Focus on grassroots football

Mankind Pharma said the partnership reflects its efforts to support sports beyond cricket by encouraging the growth of football in the country. The company said it intends to create opportunities for young footballers and contribute to the development of the sport through grassroots initiatives.

Vice Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Juneja said the company believes football helps build discipline, teamwork and ambition among young people. He added that Minerva Academy's performances at international tournaments demonstrate the potential of Indian footballers, and the partnership is intended to support the academy's efforts to compete on the global stage.

Academy eyes long-term development

Minerva Academy Founder and Director Ranjit Bajaj said the partnership comes at an important stage in the academy's football programme. He said the support from Mankind Pharma would help players train, travel and compete against strong international opposition while strengthening the academy's long-term development plans.

He added that the academy remains focused on its objective of producing players capable of representing India at the FIFA World Cup through its grassroots development pathway.

The partnership adds another corporate association to Indian grassroots football as Minerva Academy continues to expand its youth programme following its recent success in international tournaments.