Matthias Jaissle takes charge as Newcastle coach, replacing Eddie Howe

Newcastle confirmed the hiring of 38-year-old Matthias Jaissle as coach to replace Eddie Howe, who stepped down after nearly five years in charge.

Jaissle will immediately take charge of the Magpies in Spain at their preseason training camp, which concludes Saturday with a friendly match against Valencia at Mestalla Stadium.

"My teams are built on togetherness, hard work, intensity and a passion to improve every single day," said Jaissle, who signed a four-year contract in becoming Newcastle's first-ever German manager.

Jaissle led Saudi club Al-Ahli to back-to-back Asian Champions League Elite titles. He joined Al-Ahli in 2023 after leading Salzburg to consecutive Austrian league titles.

Newcastle opens its Premier League season on Sunday, Aug. 23 at home against Liverpool.

Since Jaissle was still under contract at Al-Ahli, Newcastle had to pay a reported $12 million release clause.

Howe, who confirmed last Friday that he stepped down, twice led Saudi-backed Newcastle to Champions League qualification and won the English League Cup in 2025 to end the club's 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy.

But star players Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali have left during this transfer window and it's expected that captain Bruno Guimaraes will follow. Last year, Newcastle sold top scorer Alexander Isak and finished 12th.

"I believe there is enormous potential within this squad and throughout the football club," Jaissle said.

He added: "I am incredibly excited about the future. I fully and unreservedly believe in this project, the ambition and the direction the club is taking." Newcastle CEO David Hopkinson described Jaissle as "one of the most exciting and highly regarded young coaches in football." "His track record of success, leadership qualities and relentless drive to improve make him an exceptional fit for Newcastle United," Hopkinson said.