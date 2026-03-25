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Mbappe played on despite injury after Real Madrid scanned wrong knee

Mbappe's problem began after a knock during Madrid's La Liga defeat to Celta Vigo last December

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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Kylian Mbappe’s recent knee injury at Real Madrid has taken a concerning turn, with a medical error allowing the French forward to continue playing despite an undiagnosed ligament issue.
 
The problem began after a knock during Madrid’s La Liga defeat to Celta Vigo last December, but an initial MRI scan was mistakenly conducted on his right knee instead of the injured left one.
 
With no damage detected, Mbappe remained in action and went on to feature in multiple matches, even as he experienced discomfort, before a later scan finally revealed the true extent of the injury.
 
Wrong scan delays accurate diagnosis
 
 
The issue dates back to December when Mbappe first experienced discomfort following a La Liga defeat to Celta Vigo. Club medical staff conducted an MRI scan, but it was mistakenly performed on his uninjured right knee. As a result, no problem was detected initially, and Mbappe remained available for selection.

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According to a media report from The New York Times, Mbappe continued playing despite showing signs of inflammation in his left knee, which had not yet been properly assessed.

Injury confirmed after fresh examination

A subsequent scan on the correct knee later revealed a partial tear in the posterior ligament. Real Madrid officially communicated the injury on December 31, describing it broadly as a knee sprain while opting for a conservative recovery approach.
 
Despite the underlying issue, Mbappe went on to play three matches after the initial incorrect scan and featured regularly in the following weeks.

Continued involvement despite discomfort

Even after the diagnosis, Mbappe remained involved in several fixtures. He played through a packed schedule, managing appearances across domestic and European competitions while his condition was closely monitored by the coaching staff.
 
There were indications that his fitness fluctuated, with some days pain-free and others more problematic. However, the absence of knee instability allowed the medical team to clear him for matches when symptoms were manageable. 

Managed workload under new coaching setup

Under new head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, Mbappe’s training intensity was reduced, and his minutes were carefully controlled. The forward missed a short stretch of games in early March and also travelled for further evaluation and treatment.
 
Real Madrid maintained their stance on a conservative recovery plan, with no surgical intervention deemed necessary.

Gradual return

Mbappehas since made a gradual return to action, coming off the bench in recent matches, including key fixtures in the Champions League and La Liga.
 
He has now joined the France national team for upcoming international friendlies, with his fitness continuing to be monitored closely as he works towards a full recovery.

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Topics : Real Madrid La Liga Uefa Champions League football

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 12:30 PM IST

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