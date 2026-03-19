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Messi to lead Argentina in Guatemala friendly before 2026 FIFA World Cup

The game at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires was arranged after the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain on March 27 in Qatar was called off because of the conflict in the Middle East

Lionel Messi was left frustrated with the Finnalissima match being cancelled

Lionel Messi

AP Buenos Aires
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 12:23 PM IST

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Lionel Messi was called up Wednesday for a March 31 friendly match against Guatemala as Argentina gears up to defend its title in the World Cup.

The game at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires was arranged after the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain on March 27 in Qatar was called off because of the conflict in the Middle East.

Coach Lionel Scaloni left out striker Lautaro Martinez, defender Lisandro Martinez, and midfielder Giovani Lo Celso because of physical problems.

Martinez (left calf strain) has been cleared to play but has yet to return for Inter Milan. Jose Manuel Lopez of Palmeiras in Brazil was called up in his place.

 

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez is unavailable due to physical discomfort. Lo Celso of Real Betis is recovering from a muscle tear.

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(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : lionel messi FIFA World Cup

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 12:23 PM IST

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