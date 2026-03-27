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Mexico set for Portugal test at Azteca despite injury concerns

Mexico is missing 12 regular call-ups including captain Edson Alvarez and five other starters as the team prepares to face Portugal on Saturday and Belgium three days later

Mexico football team

Mexico football team

AP Mexico City
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 11:26 AM IST

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Mexico's Javier Aguirre prefers not to dwell on absences and instead focus on players he has available for two warmup matches ahead of the World Cup.

Mexico is missing 12 regular call-ups including captain Edson Alvarez and five other starters as the team prepares to face Portugal on Saturday and Belgium three days later.

The match against Portugal marks the reopening of the iconic Azteca Stadium, which has been closed since May 2024 for renovations to host the third World Cup in its history. The game against Belgium will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The absences include six players from the team that won the regional Nations League and the Gold Cup last year.

 

"Half of the team that won two titles, with whom you forged a family bond and a commitment, and who lifted a trophy today, are not with you," Aguirre said at a press conference Thursday. "It's by no means an excuse because other Mexicans are emerging in the same positions and they will try."  Among the injured players are AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez, midfielders Luis Chavez and Cesar Huerta, and full-back Rodrigo Huescas, all playing in European leagues.

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"It's true that of these 12 injured players, two or three are definitely out, not because of me, but due to medical reasons, but there could be good news for the others," the coach said. "Are there any absences? Yes, there are, we'll miss them, that's true, but we can't depend on anyone. We haven't done so far. Therefore, if Juan isn't available, Pedro will come in."  In addition to them, goalkeeper Luis Malagon and midfielder Marcel Ruiz sustained recent injuries that will keep them out of the World Cup, where Mexico debuts on June 11 against South Africa.

Malagon's injury opened the door for the return of 40-year-old veteran Guillermo Ochoa, who was called up to the team for the first time since the Gold Cup, where he was a substitute throughout the tournament. The goalkeeper is seeking his sixth World Cup appearance.

"Memo' is a goalkeeper who is active, who is competing, and he is a player who helps us a lot on and off the field," Aguirre said. "He is a role model in Mexican soccer, he is active, he is fit, he is working hard, and I want to see him play.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 11:25 AM IST

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