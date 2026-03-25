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Mohamed Salah's top 5 iconic moments during his time at Liverpool FC

From crucial goals to historic performances, here are five of Salah's most memorable contributions in a Liverpool shirt.

Mohd Salah best moments in a Liverpool shirt

Mohd Salah best moments in a Liverpool shirt

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

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Liverpool fans are bracing themselves for the end of an era as Mohamed Salah prepares to leave Anfield after nine sensational years. The Egyptian forward, who has lit up the Premier League with his pace, skill, and finishing ability, leaves behind a legacy of unforgettable moments.  From crucial goals to historic performances, here are five of Salah’s most memorable contributions in a Liverpool shirt.
 
1. Champions League Redemption: Penalty vs Tottenham, Madrid, June 1, 2019
 
After the heartbreak of the 2018 Kiev final, where Salah was injured following a clash with Sergio Ramos, the 2019 Champions League final offered a chance for redemption. Salah approached his penalty with steely determination, recalling the previous year’s setback to fuel his resolve. His composed finish past Hugo Lloris not only gave Liverpool an early advantage but also served as poetic justice after the prior year’s disappointment. It was a defining moment of resilience and maturity for the superstar.
 
 
2. Historic Hat-Trick: Manchester United, Premier League, October 24, 2021
 
Salah silenced doubters and made history at Old Trafford with a stunning hat-trick. He first assisted Naby Keita’s opener before scoring twice before halftime and completing his treble in the second half with a Jordan Henderson setup. This performance marked the first hat-trick by an opposition player at Old Trafford in the Premier League era, cementing Salah’s reputation as a big-game performer and a nightmare for Liverpool’s fiercest rivals.

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3. Masterclass vs Manchester City: Premier League, Anfield, October 3, 2021
 
During one of the most thrilling Liverpool-City encounters under Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, Salah’s goal stood out for its brilliance. Evading three defenders with exquisite close control and finishing with a right-footed strike past Ederson, Salah displayed skill reminiscent of Lionel Messi. This goal exemplified his peak form and ability to deliver in high-stakes Premier League clashes.
 
4. Champions League Quarter-Final Brilliance: Manchester City, April 10, 2018
 
In the 2018 quarter-final, Liverpool had won the first leg 3-0, but the second leg posed a significant challenge as City pushed hard for a comeback. Salah’s calm, precise finish over Ederson showcased his ability to maintain composure under pressure. Celebrating with arms outstretched, he embodied confidence and dominance, giving Liverpool fans one of the season’s iconic European moments.
 
5. First Premier League Goal at Anfield: Arsenal, August 27, 2017
 
Salah’s first league goal at Anfield was a glimpse of his extraordinary talent. Collecting the ball from his own half, he surged past multiple Arsenal defenders with breathtaking speed and control before finishing clinically. This goal not only announced Salah as a player of special quality but also signaled the start of a decade of thrilling performances for Liverpool supporters. 
 
Mohamed Salah at Liverpool: By the Numbers 
4 Golden Boots: Salah secured the Premier League’s top scorer award four times during his Liverpool career (2017-18, 2018-19, 2021-22, 2024-25), equalling Arsenal legend Thierry Henry’s record. 
8 Major Trophies: The Egyptian superstar helped Liverpool lift two Premier League titles, one Champions League, one FA Cup, two League Cups, the Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup. 
$50 Million Transfer: Liverpool paid $50 million to sign Salah from Roma in 2017. 
255 Goals: Salah scored 255 goals for Liverpool, placing him third on the club’s all-time scoring list behind Ian Rush (346) and Roger Hunt (285). 
435 Appearances: Across all competitions, Salah made 435 appearances, leaving an indelible mark on the club’s history.
 

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Topics : English Premier League Mohamed Salah Liverpool Football Club football

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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