Morocco seal Women's World Cup spot with 2-1 win over South Africa

Sakina Ouzraoui and Hanane Ait El Haj both scored and Morocco earned a spot in next summer's Women's World Cup with a 2-1 victory over South Africa in the quarterfinals of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

Morocco will face the winner of Sunday's quarterfinal between Nigeria and Cameroon in a semifinal match on Wednesday.

Thembi Kgatlana scored the lone goal for South Africa in the 67th minute. She had an earlier chance in the 22nd minute but her shot was just off target.

Morocco took the lead in the 32nd minute when Ouzraoui volleyed a shot over South Africa goalkeeper Kaylin Swart.

Morocco was awarded a penalty in the 49th minute for Noxolo Cesane's challenge on Ghizlane Chebbak, who was later subbed out of the match with an injury. El Haj converted the penalty kick to give Morocco a 2-0 lead.

Kgatlana closed the gap for South Africa with a goal that was awarded following a lengthy video review after she was initially ruled to be offside. Kgatlana has nine goals in WAFCON appearances since her tournament debut for South Africa in 2018.

It will be Morocco's second appearance in the World Cup. The team advanced to the round of 16 at the 2023 tournament.

South Africa still has a chance to qualify for the World Cup. The losing quarterfinal teams play on Thursday for a spot in an intercontinental playoff.