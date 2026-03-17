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No Neymar for Brazil's last friendlies before Ancelotti names his WC squad

Neymar was left out of Brazil's friendlies in the United States this month. The 34-year-old former captain has struggled to be fit since he tore his ACL in October 2023.

Neymar Jr goes past Pele as Brazil's top goal scorer. Photo: Brazil Football Federation

Neymar Jr goes past Pele as Brazil's top goal scorer. Photo: Brazil Football Federation

AP Rio de Janeiro
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 6:29 PM IST

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Neymar was left out of Brazil's friendlies in the United States this month. The 34-year-old former captain has struggled to be fit since he tore his ACL in October 2023.

Brazil will play France in Boston on March 26 and Croatia in Orlando four days later.

"This is a squad that takes into account players who are 100% fit," Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Monday. "We had important injuries to players like Eder Militao, Bruno Guimaraes, Estevao, Rodrygo."  Neymar didn't play well on Sunday in Santos' 1-1 draw with Corinthians in the Brazilian league. 

Hours later, Neymar told media at an event in Sao Paulo he was "upset and sad" for not being in Brazil's squad for the two friendlies.

 

"But my focus remains, day after day, training after training, match after match. We will reach our goal, there's still the final squad," Neymar said.

The World Cup squad will be announced on May 18. The team's last warmup will be on May 31 against Panama in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil:  Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Al-Nassr), Ederson (Fenerbahce)  Defenders: Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Danilo (Flamengo), Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Douglas Santos (Zenit St. Petersburg), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Wesley (Roma)  Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Gabriel Sara (Galatasaray)  Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St. Petersburg), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 6:28 PM IST

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