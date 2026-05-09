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Paris Saint Germain launch retro-style home kit ahead of 2026-27 campaign

The launch was accompanied by a campaign titled "belief builds, aura takes over", highlighting the connection between the players and supporters inside the Parc des Princes.

PSG launch new jersey

PSG launch new jersey

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

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Paris Saint-Germain and Nike have officially launched the club’s home kit for the 2026-27 season, continuing a partnership that has now stretched across 37 consecutive campaigns.
 
The newly released jersey embraces the club’s traditional identity, bringing back a familiar royal blue base combined with the iconic central red-and-white vertical stripe. The design pays tribute to PSG’s heritage and its passionate supporters, while reinforcing the club’s classic Parisian image.
 
A major visual change sees both the PSG crest and Nike swoosh placed centrally on the chest. The bold stripe design also extends onto the back of the shirt, creating a continuous pattern aimed at delivering a cleaner and more unified appearance.
 

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Campaign inspired by the Parc des Princes atmosphere
 
The launch was accompanied by a campaign titled “belief builds, aura takes over”, highlighting the connection between the players and supporters inside the Parc des Princes.
 
According to the club, the shirt’s central graphic was inspired by the movement of flags and colours seen in the stands during matchdays. PSG described the jersey as a return to some of the club’s “most iconic design codes,” reflecting the spirit and culture deeply associated with the Parisian fanbase.
 
The campaign was jointly developed by PSG and Nike to showcase the unity between the team and its supporters ahead of another crucial season.
 
Release dates and availability
 
The new home kit will go on sale from May 9 through the official PSG and Nike online stores. A matching sportswear collection is scheduled for release on May 15, while the complete training range will become available on June 9.
 
PSG are expected to debut the jersey before the conclusion of the ongoing 2025-26 campaign as they continue competing domestically and prepare for their upcoming UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal.

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

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