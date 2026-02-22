Sunday, February 22, 2026 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PL: Mac Allister scores late winner as Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 1-0

PL: Mac Allister scores late winner as Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 1-0

The dramatic end at the City Ground centered completely on Mac Allister, who thought he'd scored without knowing anything about it after turning his back on a clearance by Nottingham Forest.

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 11:36 PM IST

After having an 89th-minute goal disallowed following a VAR check, the Argentina midfielder scored again in the seventh minute of stoppage time - and this time it survived a video review - to earn Liverpool a 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday.

The dramatic end at the City Ground centered completely on Mac Allister, who thought he'd scored without knowing anything about it after turning his back on a clearance by Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina.

The ball rebounded off Mac Allister and into the net, but the VAR spotted it had struck his arm and the goal was scrubbed out.

 

However, he was on hand off virtually the last kick of the game when Virgil van Dijk's header was spilled by Forest goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. Barely six meters out, Mac Allister could hardly miss as he sidefooted the ball into the net.

There was a VAR check to see if Van Dijk was offside but the goal was given.

Liverpool stayed in sixth place but was tied on points with fourth-place Chelsea and fifth-place Manchester United, whose game in hand is at Everton on Monday. 

Sunderland has lost its home comforts  It wasn't long ago that Sunderland was the only Premier League team with an unbeaten home record.

Now, the Black Cats have lost two straight at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland was defeated 3-1 by Fulham, which had two goals from Mexico striker Raul Jimenez - one of which was from the penalty spot.

Ten days ago, Sunderland lost 1-0 to Liverpool for its first home defeat of the season.

Palace wins as doubts swirl around Glasner's future  With doubts swirling around the future of Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, his team dug out a 1-0 win over last-place Wolverhampton thanks to a last-minute goal.

Evann Guessand prodded home a far-post finish after coming on as a substitute.

Ahead of the game, Glasner, who led Palace to FA Cup glory last season, was non-committal about whether he would be staying at the club until the end of the season. He has already said he'll be leaving in the summer.

Wolves stayed 17 points off safety.

First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 11:36 PM IST

