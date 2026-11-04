Police launch involuntary manslaughter probe after Jesus de Miguel's death

Spanish police have opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter after a soccer player died following an on-field collision in a second-division match.

The country's National Police said Tuesday that proceedings were opened and prosecutors will also be involved.

Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel died after he suffered cardiac arrest from the on-field collision in a Spanish second-division match, his club said. He was 30.

De Miguel was challenging for the ball near midfield on Monday when he was struck in the chest by the onrushing Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during added time.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.

Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel has died after he suffered cardiac arrest from an on-field collision in a Spanish second-division match, his club said Tuesday. He was 30.

De Miguel was challenging for the ball near midfield on Monday when he was struck in the chest by the onrushing Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during added time.

Owono was shown a straight red card for the incident.

De Miguel was taken to a hospital and the match, tied 2-2, was abandoned after the incident.

Tenerife said in a statement to Spanish media late Monday that De Miguel suffered cardiac arrest but that his pulse was restored in the ambulance to the hospital. However, it later said his condition had "worsened neurologically" and subsequently announced that De Miguel had died at 8 a.m.

The club located on Spain's Canary Islands said it was "heartbroken." De Miguel, a Madrid native, made his professional debut in 2015 with Leganes B and has since played for a number of lower-divisions clubs in Spain. He joined Tenerife last year.

"There are no words of comfort," the club statement read. "There is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this profound sense of sorrow. We stand with his devastated family, his loved ones, and the entire Tenerife community." The heavy collision happened when Owono rushed out of his area all the way to midfield to challenge for a long ball that De Miguel was trying to reach.

De Miguel initially curled on his knees, clutching his torso for a few seconds, before he fell over onto his back, with his arms falling to his sides.

Owono was walking off the field after being shown the red card but turned around and joined the other players rushing to check on De Miguel.

Andorra, which is owned by former Barcelona star Gerard Pique, also offered its condolences, along with other clubs, the Spanish soccer federation and La Liga.

"We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Jesus de Miguel, to all his colleagues and friends, and to CD Tenerife. May he rest in peace," Andorra said in a statement.

The players of Real Madrid held a minute of silence for De Miguel during training, while fellow topflight club Espanyol postponed the presentation of its new coach.

English clubs Manchester United and Liverpool joined in offering their condolences on social media.

The Spanish soccer federation postponed two Copa del Rey matches and one Copa de la Reina matches to be held later on Tuesday.

Life-threatening injuries from collisions in soccer are extremely rare.

Last year in Spain, a 19-year-old goalkeeper died from head injuries suffered during a collision in a fifth-division match. Colindres goalkeeper Raul Ramirez had two cardiorespiratory arrests, one on the field and then in the ambulance while being transported to a hospital. He was declared brain dead two days later.

In 2001, Ukrainian goalkeeper Serhiy Perkhun was playing for CSKA Moscow when he died from head injuries received in a collision during a match.