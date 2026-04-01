Wednesday, April 01, 2026 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Portugal beat USA 2-0as Americans lose 8th straight game vs European teams

Portugal beat USA 2-0as Americans lose 8th straight game vs European teams

Preparing to co-host the World Cup, the U.S. has been outscored 22-6 during its losing streak against Europe and is winless against the continent in 10 matches since 2021

Francisco Trincao

Francisco Trincao

AP Atlanta
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Francisco Trincao scored in the 37th minute, Joao Felix added a goal in the 59th and Portugal beat the United States 2-0 in a friendly on Tuesday night to deal the Americans their eighth consecutive defeat against European opponents.

U.S. star Christian Pulisic was moved from a wing to the top of the attack but failed to convert a pair of good scoring chances.

Pulisic, who played only the first half, is scoreless in eight national team games dating to November 2024 and in 12 games with AC Milan since Dec. 28.

Preparing to co-host the World Cup, the U.S. has been outscored 22-6 during its losing streak against Europe and is winless against the continent in 10 matches since 2021.

 

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino announces his World Cup roster on May 26, and the Americans play their last warmups against Senegal five days later and Germany on June 6. The Americans open the World Cup on June 12 against Australia, face Paraguay a week later and close the first round vs. Turkey on June 25.

Also Read

Iran's national soccer team

Iran soccer team honors victims of deadly missile attack on school children

France football team

Mbappe shines as France beat Brazil 2-1 in 2026 FIFA World Cup warmup

Italy football team

Italy seal 2-0 win over Northern Ireland in WC qualification playoff semis

Sammie Szmodics after getting injured

Ireland suffer blow as Szmodics stretchered off in World Cup playoff tie

Mexico football team

Mexico set for Portugal test at Azteca despite injury concerns

Before a pro-US crowd of 72,297 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Portugal went ahead after American midfielder Weston McKennie knocked a hard-to-control pass from Alex Freeman to Vitinha, who played a through ball to Bruno Fernandes. As defenders Chris Richards and Auston Trusty converged on the midfielder, he dropped a backheel pass to Trincao, who took a touch and slotted it past Matt Freese and inside the far post for his third international goal.

Felix scored his 12th international goal following Fernandes' corner kick. Left unmarked just outside the penalty area, Felix sent a half-volley in on two bounces off the far post.

Freese was back in goal after his streak of 12 straight starts ended when former No. 1 goalkeeper Matt Turner played in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Belgium.

Preparing for a World Cup group with Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia. Portugal was missing captain Cristiano Ronaldo (hamstring).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Lionel Messi, Messi

Lionel Messi stars as Argentina beat Zambia 5-0 in possible home farewell

Indian Super League

ISL clubs urge AIFF to pause binding rights decision at ExCo meet

Indian Super League

AIFF opens media rights bids; Genius Sports puts Rs 2129 crore bid

India vs Pakistan SAFF U20 match

India beat Pakistan 3-0 in SAFF U20 opener to book semifinal berth

Mohd Salah best moments in a Liverpool shirt

Mohamed Salah's top 5 iconic moments during his time at Liverpool FC

Topics : football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEAnthropic Claude Code LeakH-1B Visa Changes from April 1Gold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayStock Market Rules ChangingCommercial LPG Price HikeWhy are Sensex Rising TodayFinancial Rules ChangesPersonal Finance