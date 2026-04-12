Premier League: Arsenal falls to Bournemouth; Man City back into title race

Arsenal's Premier League title bid was hit by a stunning 2-1 loss to Bournemouth in London on Saturday.

The league leader blew the chance to move 12 points clear of second-placed Manchester City after losing for the third time in four games in all competitions.

"It's a big punch in the face," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told broadcaster TNT Sports. "It has to hurt, and you have to take it on the chin." Alex Scott struck a 74th-minute winner at Emirates Stadium to pile pressure on Arsenal ahead of next week's top-of-the-table clash at City.

Arsenal has played two more games than City, which travels to Chelsea on Sunday and could close the gap to six points.

"There are no gray areas now," Arteta said. "You stand up and go for the fight, or you're out and that's it." Arsenal's is slumping at the worst time. Defeats to City in the English League Cup final and to second-division Southampton in the FA Cup ended its pursuit of a quadruple of trophies.

It beat Sporting Lisbon 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, but the latest loss will only heighten tension in the race for the English title after three straight years of finishing runner-up.

Arsenal faces a huge week against Sporting in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday and then at City on Sunday.

Bournemouth went ahead inside 17 minutes through Junior Kroupi's close-range goal. Viktor Gyokeres leveled from the penalty spot in the 35th but Arsenal struggled to create openings and Scott sealed the victory that potentially blew the title race open.

Bournemouth has won in back-to-back seasons at Arsenal and set a new club record of 12 straight games unbeaten in the Premier League.

While Arsenal remains in the driver's seat at the top of the standings, the form guide does not make good reading from Arteta's perspective.

League stats provider Opta said before kickoff that the Arsenal manager's Premier League win percentage in April was 44%, compared to 79% for City's Pep Guardiola.

"It's a big week," Arteta said. "It's a lot at stake. We're still in a really good position in both competitions but we need to do better." Brentford frustrated by Everton Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall struck in stoppage time as Everton twice fought back from a goal down to draw at Brentford 2-2.

Igor Thiago twice gave Brentford the lead at Gtech Community Stadium from a third-minute penalty and a goal in the 76th.

Beto leveled for Everton in the first half and Dewsbury-Hall produced his dramatic equalizer in the first minute of added time.

Brentford missed the chance to move up to sixth.

Brazil striker Thiago has 24 goals in all competitions this season and 21 in the league. Only Erling Haaland with 22 has more.

Mats Wieffer scored in both halves as Brighton beat Burnley 2-0.