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Premier League: Man City beat Arsenal 2-1 at home to reignite title race

Despite the defeat, Arsenal remain league leaders, but City's win adds significant pressure heading into the final stretch of the season.

Man City vs Arsenal highlights

Man City vs Arsenal highlights

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 12:11 AM IST

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Manchester City produced a crucial 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, tightening the Premier League title race and cutting the gap at the top to just three points. Despite the defeat, Arsenal remain league leaders, but City’s win adds significant pressure heading into the final stretch of the season, especially with Pep Guardiola’s side still holding a game in hand.
 
Cherki sparks early City dominance
 
Manchester City started brightly and took the lead through Rayan Cherki, who produced a moment of individual brilliance. The midfielder danced through Arsenal’s defensive line before finishing clinically to put the hosts ahead. The goal reflected City’s early intensity and attacking intent in a high-stakes encounter.
 
 
However, Arsenal responded quickly, taking advantage of an error from City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose mistake gifted the visitors an equaliser and brought the game back into balance.
 
Haaland delivers decisive blow

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After a competitive first half, City regained control in the second period. The breakthrough came in the 65th minute when Nico O’Reilly delivered a precise cross into the box, finding Erling Haaland, who made no mistake with a clinical finish to restore City’s lead. 
 
Haaland’s goal proved to be the decisive moment in a tightly contested match, showcasing his ability to deliver in crucial moments of the title race.
 
Arsenal fight but fall short
 
Arsenal continued to push for another equaliser but were unable to break down City’s defensive structure in the closing stages. Despite spells of pressure, they lacked the final cutting edge needed to rescue a point at the Etihad.
 
The result keeps Arsenal at the top of the table, but their lead has been reduced, increasing pressure as the season approaches its decisive phase.
 
Title race intensifies
 
With this victory, Manchester City have firmly re-entered the title race conversation. The gap is now just three points, and with a game in hand, Guardiola’s side are in a strong position to challenge for top spot.
 
Arsenal, meanwhile, will need to respond quickly to avoid losing momentum in what is shaping up to be a dramatic Premier League title finish.

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Topics : English Premier League Manchester City

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 12:11 AM IST

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