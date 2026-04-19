Premier League: Manchester City's chance to shake up title race vs Arsenal

One of the most eagerly awaited fixtures of the Premier League season is set to take place on Sunday, as league leaders Arsenal make the trip to face Manchester City in a high-stakes title showdown at the Etihad Stadium.

The result of this clash could have a significant impact on how the title race unfolds. A win for City would bring them within three points of Arsenal, with the added advantage of a game in hand. On the other hand, an Arsenal victory would extend their lead to nine points, creating a sizeable gap at the top. Even a draw would work in favour of the Gunners as they look to maintain control of the standings.

Manchester City head into the contest with strong momentum, currently on a three-match winning run that includes a triumph over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final, followed by convincing victories against Liverpool and Chelsea. Their recent form makes them slight favourites going into this encounter.

Arsenal, however, have hit a rough patch in recent weeks, losing three of their last five matches. Their struggles in front of goal have added to the concern, and they will be eager to respond with a composed performance as they chase a long-awaited Premier League title.

Manchester City Team News

Manchester City’s injury concerns are limited to their defense, with Pep Guardiola missing three center-backs ahead of Arsenal’s visit. Joško Gvardiol, John Stones, and Rúben Dias are all sidelined, so Abdukodir Khusanov is expected to line up alongside Marc Guéhi again on Sunday.

Nico O’Reilly had been a minor concern after coming off early in last weekend’s win over Chelsea, but Guardiola has confirmed the youngster is fit to play. As a result, the manager is unlikely to alter the lineup that won at Stamford Bridge, especially with the team benefiting from a free midweek after their Champions League exit.

Arsenal Team News

Arsenal would prefer to head to Manchester at full strength, but several key players are unavailable. Bukayo Saka is the most notable absentee due to an Achilles problem, while Mikel Merino remains sidelined with a long-term foot injury.

Riccardo Calafiori, Jurriën Timber, and Martin Ødegaard have all missed recent games, though Mikel Arteta has suggested that some could return for the clash at the Etihad. Noni Madueke, who was forced off early in midweek with a minor issue, is also in the mix to feature.

Kai Havertz may be brought into the starting lineup following another underwhelming display from Viktor Gyökeres, while Cristhian Mosquera is expected to keep his place at right-back.

Manchester City vs Arsenal probable starting eleven:

Manchester City starting 11: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guéhi, O’Reilly; Rodri, Silva; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

Arsenal starting 11: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Eze, Martinelli; Havertz

Premier League League: Manchester City vs Arsenal Live Telecast and Streaming Details

When will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal be played? The Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal will take place on April 19. What time will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal begin on April 19? The match is scheduled to kick off at 9 PM IST. What will be the venue for the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal? Stamford Bridge Stadium will host the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal.

Where will the live telecast of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal be available in India?

The live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal be available in India?

Fans in India can stream the Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match live on JioHotstar.