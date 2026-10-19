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PSG suffer Nuno Mendes injury blow ahead of Champions League clash

The injury is also a blow for PSG coach Luis Enrique, given that Mendes would likely have marked Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal in their Champions League game on Tuesday

Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes

AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 10:11 AM IST

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Paris Saint-Germain left back Nuno Mendes faces several weeks out after suffering a tear in his left thigh, the French champion said Sunday.

The Portugal international came off in the 53rd minute of Saturday's 3-1 win at Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

The injury is also a blow for PSG coach Luis Enrique, given that Mendes would likely have marked Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal in their Champions League game on Tuesday.

Yamal operates from the right flank and often cuts inside. The 19-year-old Yamal has scored nine goals overall this season for Barcelona, which has won all its 11 games so far in La Liga and Champions League, and has also been in terrific form for Spain.

 

Veteran France left back Lucas Digne will likely start the game at Parc des Princes in Paris.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Paris Saint Germain FC Barcelona Uefa Champions League

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First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 10:11 AM IST