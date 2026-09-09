Wednesday, September 09, 2026 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Ranjit Bajaj moves court seeking early AIFF polls amid election delay

Ranjit Bajaj moves court seeking early AIFF polls amid election delay

Bajaj has also sought directions for completion of the entire electoral process, including declaration of results, within a timeframe to be fixed by the court

Ranjit Bajaj

Ranjit Bajaj

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Football administrator and entrepreneur Ranjit Bajaj has moved the court seeking directions to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to immediately notify the schedule for elections to its Executive Committee and complete the process within a time-bound period.

In his writ petition, Bajaj has sought a writ of mandamus or any other appropriate direction requiring the AIFF to conduct its elections strictly in accordance with its Constitution and the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

Bajaj has also sought directions for completion of the entire electoral process, including declaration of results, within a timeframe to be fixed by the court.

The petitioner has further sought an interim restraint on the present AIFF Executive Committee from taking policy decisions or decisions having long-term, financial or otherwise irreversible consequences in relation to the federation's affairs until the elections are completed.

 

The petition also seeks any other order that the court may deem fit in the interest of justice.

Also Read

Indian Football League (IFL)

Indian Football League 2026-27 season set to begin on October 30, says AIFF

Indian U20 football team

India return to AFC U20 Asian Cup after 20 years with 3-0 win vs BAN

Former Brazil captain Cafu (PIC: PTI)

Rankings don't matter, says Brazil legend Cafu ahead of IND vs BRA friendly

Indian football team

Here's why AIFF has preponed India vs Panama football match in Bengaluru

Indian football team

How fans can watch India's football matches vs Brazil, Panama and Uruguay

Bajaj's plea comes against the backdrop of the AIFF's decision to defer its elections as it transitions to the new electoral framework under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

In his petition, Bajaj has contended that the AIFF has already adopted an NSGA-compliant Constitution and completed its constitutional alignment, and therefore there is no justification for any further deferment of its elections.

He has also relied on the court's July 17, 2026 order in the All India Tennis Association case, arguing that compliance by state associations cannot be treated as a pre-condition for holding elections to the national federation.

According to Bajaj's plea, the alignment of state associations should be undertaken by the newly elected Executive Committee after the national federation's elections, rather than being used as a reason to postpone the electoral process.

The petitioner has accordingly urged the court to direct the AIFF to initiate and complete the election process at the earliest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian football team

India SAF Games participation in Pakistan guided by sports policy says MEA

Kylian Mbappe leads the Golden Boot race with 10 goals

Dembele, Kane, Mbappe lead Ballon d'Or race as Putellas leads womens field

Erling Haaland

Real Madrid, Man City off to winning starts in UEFA Champions League

Luka Modric

Modric included in Croatia squad for Nations League 2026-27 edition

US coach Mauricio Pochettino during the press conference before USA vs Belgium round of 16 match. Photo: Reuters

Pochettino calls for change in US mindset after Pulisic's Gold Cup snub

Topics : All India Football Federation Indian football

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchsamsung india layoffsEquity Vs Debt Vs Gold InvestmentNSE IPO GMPGold Silver PriceUS Green CardBrics Summit 2026 Traffic AdvisoryDelhi Building Collapse Updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 10:48 AM IST