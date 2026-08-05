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Home / Sports / Football News / RB Leipzig shuts down reports of completed Yan Diomande transfer to Madrid

RB Leipzig shuts down reports of completed Yan Diomande transfer to Madrid

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast winger has emerged as one of the hottest properties in world football following a sensational breakthrough campaign in the Bundesliga and an eye-catching FIFA World Cup.

Yan Diomande

Yan Diomande

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

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RB Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schäfer has poured cold water on widespread reports linking Yan Diomande with an imminent move to Real Madrid, insisting negotiations have not yet reached the finish line despite speculation suggesting otherwise.
 
The 19-year-old Ivory Coast winger has emerged as one of the hottest properties in world football following a sensational breakthrough campaign in the Bundesliga and an eye-catching FIFA World Cup. While multiple reports have linked him with a blockbuster switch to the Spanish giants, Leipzig maintain that no agreement has been finalised.
 
Leipzig dismiss reports of completed transfer 
Transfer speculation intensified after renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Diomande was set to join Real Madrid in a deal reportedly worth more than €100 million.
 

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However, other respected reporters, including David Ornstein and Florian Plettenberg, suggested the transfer was still under negotiation rather than completed.
 
Speaking to Sky Germany, Schäfer dismissed suggestions that the deal had already crossed the finish line.
 
"It's clear that some so-called transfer experts reported a few days ago that the deal was done or gave it the 'here we go.'"
 
"That's simply not the case. We're not at that stage yet."
 
His comments suggest that while discussions may be ongoing, Leipzig are not ready to confirm the departure of one of Europe's brightest young talents.
Diomande's rapid rise attracts Europe's elite
 
Diomande has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last two years.
 
The teenager played semi-professional football in the United States with UPSL side AS Frenzi before earning a move to Germany, where he quickly established himself as one of the Bundesliga's standout performers.
 
Last season, he contributed 22 goal involvements in 36 Bundesliga appearances, helping Leipzig while establishing himself as one of the league's most exciting attacking players.
 
His impressive displays continued on the international stage, where he became one of the breakout stars of the World Cup with Ivory Coast.
 
Those performances sparked interest from several European heavyweights.
 
Paris Saint-Germain were among the clubs tracking the winger before reportedly withdrawing from the race, seemingly leaving Real Madrid as the frontrunners for his signature.
 
Agent dispute clouds negotiations
 
One complication surrounding the proposed move concerns Diomande's recent change of representation.
 
The winger left former Premier League footballer Max Gradel's management team to join Roc Nation, the agency founded by rapper Jay-Z that also represents Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior.
 
According to reports in Spain, Gradel has filed a complaint with FIFA alleging a breach of contract after Diomande changed agents.
 
The dispute is believed to have delayed official confirmation of the transfer, despite reports suggesting Real Madrid and Leipzig had made significant progress in negotiations.
 
Leipzig unconcerned by representation change
 
Despite the off-field uncertainty, Schäfer insisted the agency dispute is unlikely to derail any future transfer.
 
"From my perspective, it's a clear no. I'm not aware of that."
 
"There has been a change of agents. Our point of contact is now Roc Nation."
 
"That's something Yan made very clear to us. I don't think a transfer would fall through because of that, if it even comes to a transfer in the first place."
 
His remarks indicate Leipzig remain focused on negotiations with Diomande's current representatives, while refusing to confirm whether an agreement with Real Madrid is close.
 
What happens next?
 
Although Real Madrid continue to be viewed as favourites to land the teenage sensation, Leipzig's latest comments suggest patience will be required before any official announcement.
 
For now, the Bundesliga club insist Diomande remains their player, and reports claiming the transfer is already completed are premature.
 

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 1:22 PM IST