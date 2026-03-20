Real Madrid sweat on Courtois fitness ahead of Bayern clash in UCL 2026

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has torn a muscle in his upper right leg, jeopardizing his availability for a Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

Courtois was substituted at halftime of Madrid's Champions League game at Manchester City on Tuesday. Madrid won 2-1 and the round-of-16 tie by 5-1 on aggregate.

The club on Thursday did not say how long its top goalkeeper would be out. Andriy Lunin will take his place.

Madrid hosts Atletico Madrid in a La Liga derby on Sunday before an international break, when Courtois' Belgium plays the United States in a friendly in Atlanta on March 28.

Belgium also plays Mexico in another World Cup warmup in Chicago on April 1.

Madrid then starts its Champions League quarterfinal against Bayern on April 7.

The 33-year-old Courtois has been a key part of Madrid's most recent European successes, helping to win its 14th and 15th European Cups in 2022 and 2024.