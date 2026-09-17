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Home / Sports / Football News / Saudi club fined and handed closed-door game over apparent Jota taunts

Saudi club fined and handed closed-door game over apparent Jota taunts

Footage appeared online over the weekend showing Portugal international Ruben Neves reacting to what sounded like chants of Jota's name during Al-Hilal's 6-0 win against Al-Taawon

Ruben Neves reacting to what sounded like chants of Jota's name during Al-Hilal's 6-0 win against Al-Taawon

Ruben Neves reacting to what sounded like chants of Jota's name during Al-Hilal's 6-0 win against Al-Taawon

AP Riyadh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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Saudi club Al-Taawon has been fined and ordered to play behind closed doors after video appeared to show fans chanting about the late Portugal forward Diogo Jota.

The Saudi soccer federation said fans had "chanted phrases and slogans that violated" its ethics. Al-Taawon was fined 100,000 Saudi Riyals (around $26,700) and ordered to play its next two home games without fans.

The governing body said the decision could not be appealed.

Footage appeared online over the weekend showing Portugal international Ruben Neves reacting to what sounded like chants of Jota's name during Al-Hilal's 6-0 win against Al-Taawon.

Liverpool striker Jota and his brother Andre Silva were killed in a car accident in Spain in July 2025.

 

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Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, a teammate of Jota's, called for lifetime bans for fans involved in the chants.

"The league must take action and punish this kind of fan behaviour," the Al-Nassr forward commented on a video of the incident on Instagram.

"This is no longer football, and there have to be limits. People ?who behave ?like this should ?never ?be allowed to enter a stadium again." Al-Hilal fans showed their support for Neves in its game against Al-Gharafa on Tuesday, holding up cards that made up a giant number eight - his shirt number - in the crowd and a banner which read "Together beyond football." Neves scored a penalty in the 2-1 win.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 9:51 AM IST