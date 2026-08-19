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Home / Sports / Football News / Senegal football hires Patrick Vieira as coach to replace fired Pape Thiaw

Senegal football hires Patrick Vieira as coach to replace fired Pape Thiaw

Senegal hired Patrick Vieira as its new coach on Tuesday to replace Pape Thiaw, who was fired after the team was eliminated from the World Cup in the round of 32.

Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira

AP Dakar (Senegal)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

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Senegal hired Patrick Vieira as its new coach on Tuesday to replace Pape Thiaw, who was fired after the team was eliminated from the World Cup in the round of 32.

Senegal announced the news in a post on Instagram, without giving any details of the length of the 50-year-old Vieira's contract.

Vieira won the World Cup with France as a player during a glittering club career with Inter and AC Milan, Arsenal and Manchester City.

His coaching career has not been anywhere near as successful, however.

Vieira has previously coached New York City FC, Nice, Crystal Palace and Strasbourg. His last job was in charge of Genoa, but - despite an initially positive start - he was fired after less than a year with the team in last place in Serie A.

 

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Senegal was eliminated from the World Cup by Belgium despite leading 2-0 with about five minutes of regulation time remaining. The team also came close to elimination in the group stage after losses to France and Norway.

Thiaw and his technical staff were dismissed less than two weeks later.

Thiaw, 45, was appointed in 2024 and led the West African nation to a disputed continental title in Morocco this year before the victory was overturned by the Confederation of African Football. Senegal's appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport will be heard on Oct. 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : football

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:41 AM IST