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Home / Sports / Business / Sergio Ramos set for return to boyhood club Sevilla as owner in €400m deal

Sergio Ramos set for return to boyhood club Sevilla as owner in €400m deal

According to reports from Spain, Ramos is the leading public figure in a consortium backed by investment firm Five Eleven Capital.

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 8:45 PM IST

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Former Spain and Sevilla FC captain Sergio Ramos is reportedly close to becoming the new owner of his boyhood club in a takeover deal valued at more than €400 million. The proposed acquisition marks one of the biggest ownership moves involving a former footballer in recent years and could signal a major turning point for the struggling LaLiga side.
 
How the deal was structured
 
According to reports from Spain, Ramos is the leading public figure in a consortium backed by investment firm Five Eleven Capital. The group entered an exclusive negotiation period with Sevilla’s shareholders in January, allowing them three months to work toward a final agreement.
 
 
That exclusivity period now appears to have produced a breakthrough, with reports claiming that an agreement with the club’s shareholders was reached on Tuesday. The overall valuation of the transaction is believed to be as high as €440 million, although Sevilla’s existing financial liabilities and debt are also part of the package.
 
The consortium has reportedly already presented financial guarantees, but the process is not fully complete yet. The investors must still provide the required capital and final documentation before the takeover can officially move forward. 

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Ramos’ long history with Sevilla
 
The proposed takeover carries extra emotional significance because of Ramos’ deep connection with Sevilla. The legendary defender began his youth career at the club before making his senior breakthrough in the early 2000s.
 
His performances quickly attracted the attention of Real Madrid, who signed him in 2005. Ramos went on to become one of the most successful defenders in football history, winning multiple UEFA Champions League titles, LaLiga trophies, the FIFA World Cup and two European Championships with Spain national football team.
 
After nearly two decades away, Ramos returned to Sevilla in 2023 for a one-season spell before later joining Mexican club CF Monterrey. Across his two stints, he made more than 60 appearances for the Andalusian club.
 
What still needs to happen before the takeover is finalised?
 
Despite the agreement in principle, the deal is still subject to regulatory approval. Both LaLiga and Spain’s National Sports Council must approve the transaction before ownership can officially change hands.
 
The consortium is also expected to complete the capital transfer process over the coming month.
 
If approved, Ramos would become the latest former football star to move into club ownership. Former Spain teammate Gerard Piqué previously purchased FC Andorra through his Kosmos group and also helped launch the Kings League competition.
 
Why the timing matters for Sevilla
 
The takeover discussions come during a difficult period for Sevilla. Despite winning the UEFA Europa League seven times, most recently in 2023, the club has struggled badly in LaLiga over the past two seasons.
 
Sevilla currently sit just above the relegation zone with only a few matches remaining in the campaign after narrowly avoiding relegation last season as well.
 
For many supporters, Ramos’ potential arrival as owner represents not just a business move, but a symbolic return of one of the club’s most iconic figures at a time when stability and rebuilding are desperately needed.

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 8:44 PM IST

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