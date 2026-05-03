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Sir Alex Ferguson rushed to hospital from Old Trafford before MUN vs LIV

Despite stepping away from managerial duties in 2013, Ferguson continues to be closely associated with Manchester United, frequently attending matches both home and away

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2026 | 9:09 PM IST

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Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was taken to hospital from Old Trafford on Sunday after feeling unwell shortly before the club’s Premier League clash against Liverpool.
 
The 84-year-old departed the stadium more than an hour prior to kick-off, with sources indicating the move was precautionary rather than an emergency. Ferguson, a regular presence at United matches, had earlier been seen interacting with guests at the venue.
 
Club officials remain optimistic about his recovery, with expectations that he will soon return home after undergoing medical evaluation. 
 

Precautionary move before kick-off

Ferguson was escorted for medical attention as a safety measure, with early reports suggesting no immediate cause for alarm. The decision to transfer him to hospital was taken swiftly to ensure proper assessment, given his age and medical history. Sources described the situation as controlled, reinforcing that it was “purely precautionary” and not linked to any serious incident during the day.

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Familiar presence at Old Trafford

Despite stepping away from managerial duties in 2013, Ferguson continues to be closely associated with Manchester United, frequently attending matches both home and away. He is often seen in the directors’ box, maintaining a visible connection with the club he managed for 27 years. His presence remains symbolic of the club’s most successful era.

Health history and recovery

In May 2018, Ferguson underwent emergency surgery following a brain haemorrhage, a life-threatening condition that required intensive treatment. He later made a full recovery and has since resumed public appearances, including regular visits to Old Trafford. There has been no indication that the current incident is related to that past medical episode.

Personal and club developments

Ferguson has experienced significant personal changes in recent years, including the passing of his wife, Lady Cathy, in 2023. The loss was widely felt across the football community. Additionally, his formal ambassadorial role at Manchester United ended following structural changes under new ownership, though his association with the club remains strong.

Awaiting further updates

No detailed medical update has been released following his admission. However, those close to the situation remain confident that Ferguson’s condition is stable and that he will be discharged soon.

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Topics : English Premier League Manchester United Liverpool Football Club

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First Published: May 03 2026 | 9:09 PM IST

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