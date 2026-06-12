Special One returns: Can Jose Mourinho restore Real Madrid's winning DNA?

After 13 years away, José Mourinho is officially back at Real Madrid.

The Portuguese manager has signed a three-year contract until 2029 after the club agreed to pay Benfica €15 million in compensation, marking one of the most anticipated managerial returns in modern football.

His mission is straightforward but daunting: restore Real Madrid to the top after consecutive trophyless seasons and reignite a fanbase frustrated by recent underachievement.

A Club Searching for Stability

Real Madrid's decision to bring Mourinho back comes after difficult years that saw the club fail to add major silverware despite possessing one of the most talented squads in world football.

Club president Florentino Pérez had reportedly made Mourinho's return a key part of his re-election campaign, signalling a desire to bring back the intensity, discipline and winning mentality many supporters associate with the manager's first spell between 2010 and 2013.

During that period, Mourinho helped end the dominance of FC Barcelona under Pep Guardiola, winning a league title, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup while reaching three consecutive Champions League semi-finals.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: Star-studded opening ceremony thrills fans in Mexico For many Madrid fans, those years represented the foundation upon which the club's later European dominance was built.

Mourinho's First Priority: Fixing the Dressing Room

Perhaps Mourinho's biggest challenge is not tactical but psychological.

Reports suggest he inherits a squad rich in talent but lacking cohesion, confidence and accountability. Recent seasons have seen dressing-room tensions, inconsistent performances and questions over leadership within the squad.

One of Mourinho's greatest strengths throughout his career has been his ability to create a siege mentality and unite players behind a common objective.

Unlike the fiery version seen during his first Madrid spell, the 63-year-old has shown in recent years at Benfica, AS Roma and Fenerbahçe that he can build discipline through collective responsibility rather than confrontation alone.

If he can restore a sense of unity and purpose inside the dressing room, Madrid could see immediate improvements even without major squad changes.

Maximising Madrid's Existing Talent

Unlike his first arrival in 2010, Mourinho will not be walking into a club ready for a complete overhaul.

Back then, Madrid had just assembled a new core featuring stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Xabi Alonso and Kaká.

This time, the squad already contains elite talent. The challenge is extracting more from players who have underperformed collectively.

Mourinho's task will be to build a system that maximises the strengths of stars such as Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior while creating greater balance throughout the team.

His reputation has often been linked to defensive organisation and counterattacking football, but with the pace and quality available in Madrid's frontline, that approach could prove highly effective.

Restoring Defensive Solidity

One of the recurring criticisms of recent Madrid teams has been their vulnerability without possession.

Mourinho's teams have traditionally been built on defensive structure, tactical discipline and efficiency.

While his style may not always be the most entertaining for neutral viewers, Madrid supporters are unlikely to complain if it translates into victories.

Creating a more compact and organised team could allow Madrid to compete more consistently in both La Liga and Europe, particularly in knockout competitions where Mourinho's tactical expertise remains highly respected.

Managing Expectations and Pressure

The biggest obstacle facing Mourinho may be the environment itself.

Real Madrid remains one of football's most demanding clubs, where trophies are expected immediately and patience is often limited.

Mourinho may have Pérez's backing today, but history shows that managerial support at the Bernabéu can change quickly when results decline.

The Portuguese coach will also be judged against the immense success the club enjoyed after his departure, including multiple Champions League triumphs under Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane.

A Different Mourinho Returns

Perhaps the biggest reason for optimism is that this is not the same Mourinho who left Madrid in 2013.

The younger Mourinho arrived at the Bernabéu as one of football's dominant figures, fresh from success at FC Porto, Chelsea FC and Inter Milan.

The Mourinho returning in 2026 has experienced setbacks, criticism and difficult spells across Europe. Those experiences may have made him more adaptable and pragmatic than the version Madrid fans remember.

Can Mourinho Deliver Success Again?

The answer largely depends on whether he can solve the issues that have plagued Madrid in recent seasons: inconsistency, lack of discipline and tactical imbalance.

He does not need to rebuild the squad from scratch. He needs to organise it, motivate it and make it more difficult to beat.

With world-class attackers already available, a restored defensive foundation and a united dressing room could quickly transform Madrid into title contenders once again.

The reunion between Mourinho and Real Madrid is built on nostalgia, but its success will depend entirely on the future. If the Portuguese manager can combine his experience, authority and tactical discipline with the immense talent already at his disposal, Madrid may finally find the route back to winning ways.