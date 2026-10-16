Sunderland seal late 2-1 win over Torreense; Milan and Leverkusen triumph

Sunderland needed an injury-time goal from Noah Sadiki to beat Portuguese second-division side Torreense 2-1 in the Europa League.

Alphadjo Cisse's hat trick sparked Italian giant AC Milan's 4-0 rout of Salzburg and Leverkusen also cruised 4-0 past Lech Poznan after Patrik Schick scored twice from the penalty spot.

Juventus also struck late for a comeback 2-1 victory at Celta.

Bournemouth marked its first European home game with a 3-0 victory over Sturm Graz but another English side Crystal Palace lost 3-2 at Lyon.

Sunderland and Juventus get late winner Substitute Granit Xhaka set up Sadiki to volley home the winner in stoppage time and complete a comeback at the surprise winner of the Portuguese Cup.

Sunderland dominated play but its first European campaign since 1973 received a scare when Volnei Feltes gave goalkeeper Robin Roefs no chance with a perfect strike into the top corner in the 37th minute.

Jules Ahoka equalized after the visitors stepped up pressure in the second half.

Juventus completed a rally with a header by Kolo Muani in stoppage time after forward Nick Woltemade had capitalized on a defensive blunder to equalize. Celta soaked up Juventus pressure in the first half and took the lead on a counter through Hugo Alvarez.

Cisse shines Ruben Amorim's Milan bounced back from a 2-0 defeat to Benfica at San Siro in the opening round.

The 19-year-old Cisse set the pace with an early header for a 1-0 lead and added his second from close range late in the first half.

He got his hat trick with a right-foot shot briefly after the interval and substitute Goncalo Ramos completed the rout.

Salzburg made nothing of a one-man advantage after Milan defender Filippo Terracciano received a red card six minutes from time.

Lyon built a 2-0 first-half lead with captain Corentin Tolisso netting after 10 minutes from close range and Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah doubling the lead just before the break.

Yeremy Pino reduced the deficit early in the second half with a left-foot strike into the roof of the net. Substitute Pavel Sulc restored a two-goal advantage for the French side before Daichi Kamada scored the second for Palace.

Ismaila Sarr started his first game of the season for the visitors.

Last season, Crystal Palace won the third-tier Conference League after its entry to the Europa League was blocked by UEFA because it shared ownership links with Lyon.

Perfect in Europe, winless in the Premier League Bournemouth is without a win after six Premier League games, but maintained a perfect record in the Europa League. Evanilson's looping header made it 1-0 just before the break and fellow Brazilian Rayan doubled the lead in the 76th, five minutes after he came on as a substitute. Alvaro Rodriguez finished it off from the penalty spot in injury time.

Benfica routed Celtic 4-1 thanks to two goals from Jhon Duran in the first half, while Olympiacos beat Marseille 1-0 and Besiktas maintained a 100% record with a 3-2 win at Hoffenheim.

Unwelcome Hapoel Israeli champion Hapoel Beer-Sheva was without its fans at its away game in Alkmaar after local authorities banned them from attending because of security reasons.

Alkmaar won 2-1.

Hapoel's next away game at Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise on Oct. 22 will be played behind closed doors in Dusseldorf, Germany after authorities in Leuven banned the game due to public safety.

Match moved in Albania in Conference League The game between Egnatia and Danish Midtjylland in the Conference League ended in a 1-1 draw after it was moved from Tirana to the city of Elbasan by UEFA amid massive anti-government protests in the capital of Albania.

High-flying Brighton continued to pour in goals, routing Kauno Zalgiris 4-0 with Georginio Rutter netting twice.

English clubs have won three of the five editions of the Conference League.

French league leader Monaco won 2-1 away at CSKA Sofia and Hajduk Split upset Ajax 2-1.

Bundesliga leader Freiburg defeated Czech provincial side Jablonec 3-2 and Atalanta beat Pafos 3-1.