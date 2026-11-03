Tenerife forward Miguel dies after collision with Andorra goalkeeper Owono

Spanish football club CD Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel died aged 30 on Tuesday, November 3, after suffering a serious head injury in an on-field collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a LaLiga 2 match on Monday.

The striker was immediately taken to hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit after the incident, which occurred late in the game in Tenerife. Although the club initially described his condition as stable, it later reported a neurological deterioration before confirming his death on Tuesday morning.

The match was suspended to allow medical staff to attend to the player. The news prompted tributes from clubs, players and football authorities across Spain, including Barcelona and LaLiga president Javier Tebas. Tenerife confirmed the tragedy in a statement, expressing condolences to the player's family and loved ones.

What happened during Tenerife vs Andorra match?

De Miguel suffered the injury following a collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono while both players challenged for a loose ball towards the closing stages of Monday's league fixture.

The incident prompted immediate intervention from the medical teams, with the match suspended to facilitate treatment. The Spanish forward was subsequently taken to hospital by ambulance and admitted to the ICU.

Owono was shown a red card following the incident for making a high-kicking tackle on an opponent with excessive force while the ball was in play.

Tenerife initially provided an update on Monday evening, describing De Miguel's condition as stable given the seriousness of his injuries. However, the club reported a deterioration in his neurological condition on Tuesday morning before confirming his death at 8 am.

Tenerife confirm De Miguel's death

Tenerife announced the striker's death through an emotional statement on Tuesday, expressing grief over the loss and extending support to his family.

The club said there were no words that could ease the pain of the tragedy and requested privacy for the player's family during the difficult period.

De Miguel joined Tenerife in the summer of 2025 and played an important role in the club's promotion to the Spanish second division last season.

Check Tenerife’s X post here:

Rotos de dolor, con un nudo en la garganta y sin poder creer que esto sea verdad, desde el CD Tenerife comunicamos el trágico fallecimiento, este martes, día 3 de noviembre de 2026, a las 8:00 horas, de Jesús de Miguel Alameda. No hay palabras de consuelo; no hay absolutamente nada que mitigue este sentimiento repleto de tristeza. Estamos junto a su desolada familia, junto a sus seres queridos, junto a todo el tinerfeñismo que hoy llora por este cruel desenlace. La familia de Jesús de Miguel agradece todas y cada una de las muestras de apoyo recibidas, e igualmente solicita, de corazón, máximo respeto a su privacidad, en estos terribles momentos. ???? DEP — CD Tenerife ???????????????????????????? (@CDTOficial) November 3, 2026 Barcelona, LaLiga and clubs pay tribute Tributes poured in from across Spanish football following confirmation of De Miguel's death. Barcelona expressed condolences to the player's family, friends and loved ones, while LaLiga president Javier Tebas said the football community shared the pain of an irreparable loss.

FC Andorra also issued a statement offering condolences to De Miguel's family, teammates and Tenerife.

His former club, CD Castellón, remembered the striker for his contribution to the team and his connection with supporters, expressing solidarity with his family and Tenerife.

Meanwhile, Espanyol postponed the scheduled presentation of their new head coach, Eder Sarabia, following the news. The event was rescheduled for Wednesday at the same time.