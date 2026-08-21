Brazil great Ronaldinho has landed in Ravenna, a city more famous for its nearby beaches than its soccer team.

The lyrics "and the world's going to know your name" seemed ironically superfluous as one of soccer's most recognizable figures stepped on stage in front of thousands of fans on Thursday.

That song, "Hall of Fame" by The Script, had been belted out throughout the presentation of third-tier Ravenna's team for the upcoming season before the team's new No. 10 walked out.

Thursday was dubbed "Ronaldinho day" as the soccer legend was presented first to the press before a glitzy beachside ceremony in front of around 6,000 fans, waving flags and holding flares aloft - despite the intermittent rain.

In a surprise announcement in June, the 46-year-old Ronaldinho signed with Italian third-division club Ravenna more than a decade after retiring.

"I'm very happy to be here with my friends, but let's wait and see if things go well with the team," Ronaldinho said Thursday when asked about how he was feeling, before later answering a question as to when Ravenna fans could expect to see him on the field.

"I feel fine," he said with a laugh, before later adding: "I don't know, it depends on the president and coach. I don't know."

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Ronaldinho arrived by private jet at nearby Forli Airport - about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Ravenna - around midday local time. He signed a couple of soccer balls for airport staff before getting into a car on the runway, skipping the handful of fans that were waiting landside.

He was accompanied by Ravenna President Ignazio Cipriani of the Cipriani restaurant brand.

Ronaldinho will not feature in Ravenna's first Serie C match of the season on Monday, at Reggio Emilia, and it is still unclear how much he hopes to play during the campaign. However, Cipriani has said it is his dream for the Brazilian to score his last career goal for the team.

"If that happens even better, no?" Ronaldinho said. "I've come here because of the friendship we have, and that's it, let's wait and see how the team does I'm here to help." Ronaldinho last played professionally for Fluminense in 2015. It marks his second spell in Italy after featuring for AC Milan from 2008-11. He won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and the Ballon d'Or in 2005.