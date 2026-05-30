UCL 2025-26 Final: PSG vs Arsenal live match time, venue, streaming

The defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take on Arsenal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025-26 final, with hopes of becoming only the second team after Real Madrid to win the prestigious UCL title in consecutive years since its rebranding.

On the other hand, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will be looking to end their season with their first UCL trophy after ending their 22-year-long wait to win the Premier League title earlier this month.

PSG beat Bayern Munich 6-5 in the semi-finals to take their title defence to the final, while Arsenal edged past Atletico Madrid 2-1 to reach the Champions League final for only the second time in the club's history.

ALSO READ: What to expect from UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal? In terms of head-to-head contests, both teams have two wins apiece against each other and have registered three draws. The last time the two sides met each other in the UCL was back in the semi-final of UCL 2024-25, when PSG beat Arsenal 1-0 and 2-1 across two legs to book their place in the final.

UCL 2025-26 Final: Team news

Paris Saint-Germain team news:

Paris Saint-Germain have received a major boost ahead of the final, with Ousmane Dembele expected to be fit despite suffering a calf concern during the final Ligue 1 match of the season.

The French star’s substitution was described as precautionary, and he is set to lead PSG’s attack alongside Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Left-back Nuno Mendes is also likely to overcome a thigh issue in time to start. Achraf Hakimi has recovered from a hamstring problem, though his place in the XI is not guaranteed.

Goalkeeper Matvey Safonov is expected to continue as Luis Enrique’s first-choice keeper.

Arsenal team news:

Arsenal head into the final with a few injury concerns, particularly at right-back. Jurrien Timber has not featured since before the March international break because of a groin issue, although manager Mikel Arteta insists the Dutch defender is available.

Backup option Ben White remains sidelined with a knee problem, meaning Cristhian Mosquera could be handed the task of containing PSG’s dangerous left flank. Noni Madueke is expected to recover from a minor hamstring concern but is likely to make way for Bukayo Saka in the starting XI.

Declan Rice should return to his preferred midfield role alongside Myles Lewis-Skelly.

UCL 2025-26 Final: Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal probable starting 11

Paris Saint-Germain starting 11 (Probable): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Fabián; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal starting 11 (Probable): David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Piero Hincapie; Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Leandro Trossard; Viktor Gyokeres

Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal: Head-to-head

Total matches: 7

Paris Saint-Germain won: 2

Arsenal won: 2

Draws: 3

UEFA Champions League final: Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL 2025-26 final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal be played?

The UCL 2025-26 final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will be played on Saturday, May 30.

What time will the UCL 2025-26 final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal begin on May 30?

The UCL 2025-26 final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will start at 9:30 PM IST on May 30.

What will be the venue for the UCL 2025-26 final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal?

The Puskas Arena in Budapest will host the UCL 2025-26 final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

Where will the live telecast of the UCL 2025-26 final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal be available in India?

The live telecast of the UCL 2025-26 final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL 2025-26 final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal be available in India?

The live streaming of the UCL 2025-26 final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.