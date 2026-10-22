UCL 2026: Man United coach Carrick apologises after 1-4 loss vs Como

Manchester United coach Michael Carrick apologized to supporters after a humbling 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Carrick described the performance in Italy as unacceptable and took responsibility as United's season continues to slump.

"I care an unbelievable amount about the supporters. They are the heartbeat of this football club and they always will be," Carrick said. "For them to travel, I had to apologize for the performance. To have to watch a performance like that, I totally feel for them." Carrick walked over to the traveling fans at the end of the match and repeatedly held his hands up in recognition of the defeat.

It was United's fifth loss in all competitions this season and extended the team's winless run to seven games.

"It was more than disappointing. I think everybody has got to take responsibility for that," he said. "I 100% take responsibility for the overall team and the performance - that's where it stops. It stops with me and I'm absolutely fine with that. I accept that totally. But as a supporter of this football club for so long, to see a performance like that is unacceptable, I have to say." Carrick's position is coming under increasing scrutiny just months after he was handed a two-year deal.

A serial winner as a United player, Carrick rescued the season last term when taking over on a temporary basis in January. An outstanding run of results saw United secure a third place finish in the standing and qualification for the Champions League.

But it has been a troubled start to this season, with United winning just once in the league and exiting the English League Cup at the earliest stage.

Nico Paz scored twice for Como, with Tasos Douvikas and Jacobo Ramon also on target.

Substitue Joshua Zirkzee scored a consolation for United.

Captain Bruno Fernandes appeared to question United's tactical approach to the game, telling broadcaster TNT Sports: "It's a decision from the staff to not press man to man." Asked if the tactics were wrong, he added: "That's on the manager and the staff to say it, it's not on me. I just said that I think sometimes we have to be more brave under pressure, trying to take the risk of getting that press very high and making them uncomfortable, as they did to us." The latest defeat comes a week after defender Lisandro Martinez hit out at United's hierarchy over recruitment following the loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. He later apologized.