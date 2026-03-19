UCL 2026 quarter-finals: Teams qualified, date, time, venue, live streaming

UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2026 concluded its round of 16 matches on Thursday, with eight teams, including the defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), booking their place in the quarter-finals.

In the round of 16 stage, PSG beat Chelsea 8–2 on aggregate to keep their title defence alive. Fifteen-time champions Real Madrid knocked out Manchester City for the third season in a row with an aggregate score of 5–1. In one of the biggest second-leg turnarounds, Sporting CP overcame a 0–3 deficit in the first leg to beat Bodo/Glimt 5–3 on aggregate.

Along with them, FC Barcelona beat Newcastle 8–3, Atlético Madrid beat Tottenham 7–5, Bayern Munich beat Atalanta 10–2, while Liverpool and Arsenal kept the Premier League challenge in the UCL alive after beating Galatasaray 4–1 and Bayer Leverkusen 3–1 to qualify for the next round.

UCL 2026 quarter-finals: Qualified teams

FC Barcelona

Real Madrid

Atlético Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain

Sporting CP

Bayern Munich

Liverpool

Arsenal

UCL 2026 quarter-finals: Venues

Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain (FC Barcelona home)

Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, Spain (Real Madrid home)

Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain (Atlético Madrid home)

Parc des Princes, Paris, France (Paris Saint-Germain home)

Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal (Sporting CP home)

Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany (Bayern Munich home)

Anfield, Liverpool, England (Liverpool home)

Emirates Stadium, London, England (Arsenal home)

UCL 2026 quarter-finals: Full fixture

Stage Match Venue Date Time (IST) Quarter-final – Leg 1 Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, Spain 8 Apr TBD Quarter-final – Leg 1 Sporting CP vs Arsenal Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal 8 Apr TBD Quarter-final – Leg 1 Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain 9 Apr 12:30 am Quarter-final – Leg 1 PSG vs Liverpool Parc des Princes, Paris, France 9 Apr 12:30 am Quarter-final – Leg 2 Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain 15 Apr 12:30 am Quarter-final – Leg 2 Liverpool vs PSG Anfield, Liverpool, England 15 Apr TBD Quarter-final – Leg 2 Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany 16 Apr 12:30 am Quarter-final – Leg 2 Arsenal vs Sporting CP Emirates Stadium, London, England 16 Apr 12:30 am

UCL 2026 quarter-finals: Format

The UCL 2026 quarter-finals will follow the same format as the round of 16, with all teams playing one home and one away match against their designated opponent in the final eight. The winner will be decided on the basis of aggregate score after two legs.

ALSO READ: Why CAF stripped Senegal of AFCON 2025 title despite final win over Morocco If the scoreline remains tied after the end of regulation time in the second-leg match, the match will go into extra time. If neither side manages to find the winning goal in the next 30 minutes, the winner will then be decided through a penalty shoot-out. The first-leg match can end in a draw.

UCL 2026 quarter-finals: Full squads of all qualifying teams

FC Barcelona squad: Joan Garcia, Wojciech Szczesny, Diego Kochen, João Cancelo, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Eric Garcia, Álvaro Cortés, Xavi Espart, Gavi, Pedri, Fermín López, Marc Casadó, Dani Olmo, Marc Bernal, Tommy Marqués, Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Marcus Rashford, Roony Bardghji

Real Madrid squad: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Fran González, Javier Navarro, Sergio Mestre, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, David Alaba, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raúl Asencio, Álvaro Carreras, Fran García, Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy, Dean Huijsen, Diego Aguado, Jesús Fortea, David Jiménez, Joan Martínez, Víctor Valdepeñas, Lamini Fati, Mario Rivas, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Arda Güler, Dani Ceballos, Brahim Díaz, Jorge Cestero, Pol Fortuny, Manuel Ángel, César Palacios, Thiago Pitarch, Dani Meso, Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo, Gonzalo García, Franco Mastantuono, Daniel Yáñez, Álvaro Leiva

Atlético Madrid squad: Juan Musso, Jan Oblak, Salvi Esquivel, Mario de Luis, Álvaro Moreno, José María Giménez, Matteo Ruggeri, Clément Lenglet, Nahuel Molina, Dávid Hancko, Marc Pubill, Robin Le Normand, Ilias Kostis, Daniel Martínez, Javier Boñar, Aleksa Purić, Rodrigo Mendoza, Johnny Cardoso, Koke, Pablo Barrios, Álex Baena, Thiago Almada, Marcos Llorente, Obed Vargas, Jano Monserrate, Taufik Seidu, Julio Díaz, Javier Serrano, Antoine Griezmann, Alexander Sørloth, Julián Álvarez, Giuliano Simeone, Ademola Lookman, Nicolás González, Rayane Belaid, Iker Luque, Sergio Esteban

Paris Saint-Germain squad: Achraf Hakimi, Beraldo, David Boly, Illia Zabarnyi, Lucas Hernández, Marquinhos, Noham Kamara, Nuno Mendes, William Pacho, Bradley Barcola, Désiré Doué, Gonçalo Ramos, Ibrahim Mbaye, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé, Quentin Ndjantou, Arthur Vignaud, Lucas Chevalier, Martin James, Matvey Safonov, Renato Marin, Dro Fernández, Fabián Ruiz, João Neves, Lee Kang-In, Mathis Jangeal, Noah Nsoki, Senny Mayulu, Vitinha (Vitor Ferreira), Warren Zaïre-Emery, Wassim Slama, Yanis Khafi

Sporting CP squad: Bruno Ramos, David Moreira, Eduardo Quaresma, Georgios Vagiannidis, Gonçalo Inácio, Ivan Fresneda, João Muniz, Nuno Santos, Ousmane Diomande, Ricardo Mangas, Rodrigo Dias, Rômulo, Salvador Blopa, Zeno Debast, Flávio Gonçalves, Fotis Ioannidis, Lucas Anjos, Luis Guilherme, Luis Suárez, Mauro Couto, Rafael Nel, Souleymane Faye, Trincão, Diego Callai, Francisco Silva, João Virgínia, Rui Silva, Daniel Bragança, Eduardo Felicíssimo, Geny Catamo, Geovany Quenda, Giorgi Kochorashvili, Hidemasa Morita, João Simões, Maximiliano Araújo, Morten Hjulmand, Pote, Rayan Lucas, Samuel Justo

Bayern Munich squad: Alphonso Davies, Cassiano Kiala, Dayot Upamecano, Deniz Ofli, Hiroki Ito, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanišić, Kim Min-jae, Raphaël Guerreiro, Sacha Boey, Vincent Manuba, Bara Sapoko Ndiaye, Harry Kane, Luis Díaz, Nicolas Jackson, Serge Gnabry, Wisdom Mike, Jannis Baertl, Jonas Urbig, Leon Klanac, Leonard Prescott, Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Aleksandar Pavlović, David Daiber, Guido Della Rovere, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Konrad Laimer, Lennart Karl, Leon Goretzka, Maycon Douglas Cardozo, Michael Olise, Tom Bischof

Liverpool squad: Amara Nallo, Andrew Robertson, Calvin Ramsay, Carter Pinnington, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Ibrahima Konaté, Jeremie Frimpong, Joe Gomez, Milos Kerkez, Rhys Williams, Virgil van Dijk, Wellity Lucky, Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, Hugo Ekitike, Jayden Danns, Kaide Gordon, Keyrol Figueroa, Mohamed Salah, Rio Ngumoha, Alisson, Armin Pecsi, Freddie Woodman, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Harvey Davies, Kornel Misciur, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Kieran Morrison, Michael Laffey, Ryan Gravenberch, Stefan Bajčetić, Tommy Pilling, Treymaurice Nyoni, Wataru Endo

Arsenal squad: Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, Gabriel, Jaden Dixon, Josh Nichols, Jurrien Timber, Marli Salmon, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Piero Hincapié, Riccardo Calafiori, William Saliba, Andre Harriman-Annous, Brando Bailey-Joseph, Bukayo Saka, Ceadach O’Neill, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyökeres, Alexei Rojas Fedorushchenko, David Raya Martín, Jack Porter, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Khari Ranson, Tommy Setford, Christian Nørgaard, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, Ethan Nwaneri, Ife Ibrahim, Martin Ødegaard, Martin Zubimendi, Max Dowman, Mikel Merino

UCL 2026 quarter-finals: Live telecast and streaming details

When will the quarter-finals of the UCL 2026 be played?

The first leg of the UCL 2026 quarter-final matches will be played on April 8 and 9, while the second-leg matches will take place on April 15 and 16.

Who will Real Madrid play in the quarter-finals of the UCL 2026?

Fifteen-time champions Real Madrid will take on FC Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the UCL 2026.

Who will Barcelona play in the quarter-finals of the UCL 2026?

FC Barcelona will take on La Liga rivals Atlético Madrid in the quarter-finals of the UCL 2026.

Who will Paris Saint-Germain play in the quarter-finals of the UCL 2026?

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will take on Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the UCL 2026.

Who will Arsenal play in the quarter-finals of the UCL 2026?

Premier League leaders Arsenal will face Sporting CP in the quarter-finals of the UCL 2026.

Where to watch the live telecast of UCL 2026 quarter-final matches in India?

The live telecast of all the UCL 2026 quarter-final matches will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of UCL 2026 quarter-final matches in India?

The live streaming of all the UCL 2026 quarter-final matches will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.