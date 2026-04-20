UCL 2026 semifinals: Teams qualified, date, time, venue, live streaming

UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2026 is all set to enter its penultimate stage, with the semifinal matches set to commence on Wednesday, April 29, with the defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) taking on six-time champions Bayern Munich at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

In the second semifinal, Premier League side Arsenal will take on high-flying Atletico Madrid from Spain. In the quarterfinals, Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid 6-4 on aggregate, while PSG beat Liverpool 4-0 on aggregate.

ALSO READ: How can Arsenal still lift PL title despite dropping points vs Man City? Arsenal made their way into the final four with the lowest-scoring quarterfinal, as they beat Sporting CP 1-0 after two legs. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid produced a thriller to get past Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate and book their place in the semis.

UCL 2026 semifinals: Qualified teams

Atletico Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain

Bayern Munich

Arsenal

UCL 2026 semifinals: Venues

Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain (Atletico Madrid home)

Parc des Princes, Paris, France (Paris Saint-Germain home)

Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany (Bayern Munich home)

Emirates Stadium, London, England (Arsenal home)

UCL 2026 semifinals: Full fixture

Stage Leg Date Time (IST) Team 1 Team 2 Semi-final Leg 1 of 2 Wed, 29 Apr 12:30 am PSG Bayern Semi-final Leg 1 of 2 Thu, 30 Apr 12:30 am Atlético Madrid Arsenal Semi-final Leg 2 of 2 6 May 12:30 am Arsenal Atlético Madrid Semi-final Leg 2 of 2 7 May 12:30 am Bayern PSG Final One-off 30 May 9:30 pm TBD TBD

UCL 2026 semifinals: Format

The UCL 2026 semifinals will follow the same format as the round of 16 and quarterfinals, with all teams playing one home and one away match against their designated opponent in the final four. The winner will be decided on the basis of aggregate score over two legs.

If the scoreline remains tied after the end of regulation time in the second leg match, the match will go into extra time, and if neither side manages to find the winning goal in the next 30 minutes, the winner will then be decided through a penalty shoot-out. The first leg match can end in a draw.

UCL 2026 semifinals: Full squads of all qualified teams

Atletico Madrid squad: Juan Musso, Jan Oblak, Salvi Esquivel, Mario de Luis, Álvaro Moreno, José María Giménez, Matteo Ruggeri, Clément Lenglet, Nahuel Molina, Dávid Hancko, Marc Pubill, Robin Le Normand, Ilias Kostis, Daniel Martinez, Javier Boñar, Aleksa Puric, Rodrigo Mendoza, Johnny Cardoso, Koke, Pablo Barrios, Álex Baena, Thiago Almada, Marcos Llorente, Obed Vargas, Jano Monserrate, Taufik Seidu, Julio Díaz, Javier Serrano, Antoine Griezmann, Alexander Sørloth, Julián Álvarez, Giuliano Simeone, Ademola Lookman, Nicolás González, Rayane Belaid, Iker Luque, Sergio Esteban

Paris Saint-Germain squad: Achraf Hakimi, Beraldo, David Boly, Illia Zabarnyi, Lucas Hernandez, Marquinhos, Noham Kamara, Nuno Mendes, William Pacho, Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, Goncalo Ramos, Ibrahim Mbaye, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Quentin Ndjantou, Arthur Vignaud, Lucas Chevalier, Martin James, Matvey Safonov, Renato Marin, Dro Fernandez, Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves, Lee Kang-In, Mathis Jangeal, Noah Nsoki, Senny Mayulu, Vitor Ferreira, Warren Zaire-Emery, Wassim Slama, Yanis Khafi

Bayern Munich squad: Alphonso Davies, Cassiano Kiala, Dayotchanculle Upamecano, Deniz Ofli, Hiroki Ito, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic, Kim Min-Jae, Raphael Guerreiro, Sacha Boey, Vincent Manuba, Bara Sapoko Ndiaye, Harry Kane, Luis Diaz, Nicolas Jackson, Serge Gnabry, Wisdom Mike, Jannis Baertl, Jonas Urbig, Leon Klanac, Leonard Prescott, Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, David Daiber, Guido Della Rovere, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Konrad Laimer, Lennart Karl, Leon Goretzka, Maycon Douglas Cardozo, Michael Olise, Tom Bischof

Arsenal squad: Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, Gabriel, Jaden Dixon, Josh Nichols, Jurrien Timber, Marli Salmon, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori, William Saliba, Andre Harriman-Annous, Brando Bailey-Joseph, Bukayo Saka, Ceadach O’Neill, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres, Alexei Rojas Fedorushchenko, David Raya Martin, Jack Porter, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Khari Ranson, Tommy Setford, Christian Norgaard, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, Ethan Nwaneri, Ife Ibrahim, Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi, Max Dowman, Mikel Merino

UCL 2026 semifinals: Live telecast and streaming details

When will the semifinals of the UCL 2026 be played?

The first leg of the UCL 2026 quarter-final matches will be played on April 29 and 30, while the second-leg matches will take place on May 6 and 7.

Who will Paris Saint-Germain play in the semifinals of the UCL 2026?

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will take on six-time champions FC Bayern Munich in the semifinals of the UCL 2026.

Who will Arsenal play in the semifinals of the UCL 2026?

Premier League side Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid in the semifinals of UCL 2026.

Where to watch the live telecast of UCL 2026 semifinal matches in India?

The live telecast of all the UCL 2026 semifinal matches will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of UCL 2026 semifinal matches in India?

The live streaming of all the UCL 2026 semifinal matches will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.