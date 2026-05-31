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UEFA Champions League 2026 Prize Money: How much will Arsenal or PSG win?

Both Arsenal and PSG have already secured €18.5 million for reaching the Champions League final. However, the winner in Budapest will receive an additional €6.5 million bonus from UEFA.

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2026 | 12:38 AM IST

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The UEFA Champions League 2026 final is over at the Puskás Arena in Budapest, where Paris Saint-Germain have beaten Arsenal on penalties to get European football’s most prestigious club trophy. While the sporting stakes are enormous, the financial rewards attached to the occasion are equally significant.
 
PSG won 4-3 on penalties as Gabriel and Eze missed their spot kicks on the night. 
How Much Prize Money Is at Stake?
 
Beyond the glory of lifting the trophy, the final carries a substantial financial incentive. UEFA’s revised competition structure has introduced lucrative payouts throughout the tournament, and the final itself represents a major boost to either club’s finances.
 
 
Both Arsenal and PSG have already secured €18.5 million for reaching the Champions League final. However, the winner in Budapest will receive an additional €6.5 million bonus from UEFA.

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As a result, the victorious side will walk away with a total final-stage payout of €25 million, while the runners-up will remain on the €18.5 million figure.
 
With millions of euros on the line alongside European glory, Saturday’s showdown could have a significant impact on each club’s future transfer plans and long-term ambitions.   
UEFA Champions League 2026 prize money
Tournament Stage Reached Fixed UEFA Payout (Euros) Approx. US Dollar Value Approx. Pound Sterling Value
League Phase Starting Fee €18.62 Million $21.66 Million £16.08 Million
Round of 16 Qualification €11.00 Million $12.80 Million £9.50 Million
Quarter-final Qualification €12.50 Million $14.54 Million £10.80 Million
Semi-final Qualification €15.00 Million $17.45 Million £12.96 Million
UCL Final Runner-up Fee €18.50 Million $21.52 Million £15.98 Million
UCL Final Winner’s Bonus + €6.50 Million + $7.56 Million + £5.61 Million
Total Standalone Final Share (Winner) €25.00 Million $29.08 Million £21.59 Million
 
 

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Topics : Uefa Champions League football

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First Published: May 31 2026 | 12:36 AM IST

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