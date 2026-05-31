UEFA Champions League 2026 Prize Money: How much will Arsenal or PSG win?

The UEFA Champions League 2026 final is over at the Puskás Arena in Budapest, where Paris Saint-Germain have beaten Arsenal on penalties to get European football’s most prestigious club trophy. While the sporting stakes are enormous, the financial rewards attached to the occasion are equally significant.

PSG won 4-3 on penalties as Gabriel and Eze missed their spot kicks on the night.

How Much Prize Money Is at Stake?

Beyond the glory of lifting the trophy, the final carries a substantial financial incentive. UEFA’s revised competition structure has introduced lucrative payouts throughout the tournament, and the final itself represents a major boost to either club’s finances.

Both Arsenal and PSG have already secured €18.5 million for reaching the Champions League final. However, the winner in Budapest will receive an additional €6.5 million bonus from UEFA.

As a result, the victorious side will walk away with a total final-stage payout of €25 million, while the runners-up will remain on the €18.5 million figure.