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UEFA Champions League: Arsenal edge past Sporting to book semis berth

Arteta had urged his team to play with intensity and fearlessness, but Arsenal started brightly only to fade quickly, allowing Sporting to grow into the game.

Arsenal UCL

Arsenal UCL

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 7:14 PM IST

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Arsenal secured a place in the Champions League semi-finals after a tense goalless draw against Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates Stadium, sealing a narrow 1-0 aggregate win on Wednesday night.
 
Mikel Arteta’s side were far from their best in the second leg of the quarter-final, struggling to impose themselves and lacking sharpness in attack. However, they managed to protect their slender first-leg lead as Sporting failed to capitalize on Arsenal’s inconsistent performance.
 
The Gunners will now meet Atletico Madrid in the last four, with the Spanish side progressing 3-2 on aggregate against Barcelona. Arsenal had earlier beaten Atletico 4-0 at home in the group stage, but they will need a far stronger display to reach their first Champions League final since 2006. 
 
 
Scrappy Arsenal getting desired results  Despite reaching the semi-finals for a second straight year, a first in the club’s history, Arsenal’s form remains patchy, with just one win in their last five matches across competitions.

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Arteta had urged his team to play with intensity and fearlessness, but Arsenal started brightly only to fade quickly, allowing Sporting to grow into the game. Defensive lapses and a lack of fluency in attack kept the visitors in contention.
 
Viktor Gyokeres struggled to make an impact against his former club, while missing key players Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard left Arsenal short of creativity. Sporting also came close through Francisco Trincao and Geny Catamo, but Arsenal held firm amid mounting pressure.
 
In the second half, Arsenal created chances through Eberechi Eze, Gabriel Martinelli, and Noni Madueke, but failed to convert. Late substitutions, including Kai Havertz and Max Dowman, helped steady the side as they survived a nervy finish to progress.

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Topics : Uefa Champions League football

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 7:13 PM IST

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