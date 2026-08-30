UEFA vs Infantino: How the battle for FIFA's future is escalating

Gianni Infantino's grip on FIFA is facing an increasingly serious challenge, with UEFA stepping up its opposition to the FIFA president on multiple fronts as the next presidential election approaches.

According to a media report from ESPN, UEFA has launched legal proceedings in the United States and Switzerland over Infantino's handling of a controversial proposal to bring private-equity investment into FIFA's commercial operations.

The legal moves come alongside a wider political campaign against Infantino. UEFA has urged him not to seek another term and has indicated that, should he run, it will work with other confederations to find an alternative candidate.

What began as a dispute over FIFA's commercial future has therefore evolved into something much bigger: a battle over Infantino's leadership, with the 2027 FIFA presidential election looming on the horizon.

What is UEFA challenging?

At the centre of the dispute is the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise, a plan that would have separated FIFA's commercial operation and opened the door to private-equity investment.

According to the ESPN report, the proposal involved selling a 20 per cent stake to a group of private-equity investors led by Joshua Kushner's Thrive Capital.

UEFA's objections go beyond the proposal itself. The ESPN report said the planned complaint in Switzerland is expected to focus on the way Infantino allegedly attempted to push the plan through.

Among the issues expected to be raised are claims that Infantino negotiated with Thrive Capital in secret, did not consult FIFA Council members and agreed to a valuation of around $20 billion.

That valuation is another major point of contention. FIFA reported revenues of around $15 billion for the 2023-26 cycle, and UEFA's position, as described by ESPN, is that the proposed valuation significantly undervalued FIFA's commercial operation.

ALSO READ: Cricket at Asian Games 2026: All that's happening in Aichi-Nagoya The absence of a competitive tender, with no alternative bids reportedly sought, is also expected to form part of UEFA's argument.

Why are there legal proceedings in two countries?

UEFA's legal strategy has two separate components. In the United States, it has filed a Section 1782 application in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Such an application can allow a party to seek evidence in the United States for use in proceedings taking place in another country. According to ESPN, UEFA is seeking access to potentially significant volumes of FIFA-related evidence, including emails, phone records and other documents.

The second move is in Switzerland, where FIFA and UEFA are both based.

The planned complaint invokes Article 158 of the Swiss Criminal Code, which covers criminal mismanagement and carries a maximum custodial sentence of five years.

The allegations remain allegations. Neither the Swiss complaint nor the US application amounts to a finding of wrongdoing against Infantino.

But the two-track approach gives UEFA a way to pursue evidence and maintain pressure even if the Swiss proceedings take time.

The abandoned plan that started the confrontation

The private-equity proposal had already become a major source of friction between FIFA and UEFA.

UEFA had threatened to boycott FIFA competitions in opposition to the plan, arguing that the governance and financial implications were unacceptable.

The European governing body later withdrew that threat after saying it had secured legal guarantees from FIFA that a similar proposal to sell FIFA's future revenue streams to private investors would not be revived.

But UEFA's latest actions suggest that the underlying dispute was never fully settled.

The focus has now shifted from whether the commercial proposal survives to whether the manner in which it was pursued warrants further investigation.

Why the 2027 election is crucial

The timing of the confrontation is particularly significant because Infantino's future at FIFA will soon be decided by the organisation's member associations.

The FIFA presidential election is scheduled for March 2027, with candidates required to submit their paperwork by November 18.

UEFA has already made its preference clear. It has called on Infantino not to seek another mandate and has said that if he does stand for re-election, it will work with other confederations to identify a "credible alternative". That transforms the legal dispute into an electoral battle.

Infantino will need to maintain support across FIFA's global membership while simultaneously dealing with legal scrutiny and opposition from one of the most powerful confederations in world football.

For UEFA, the objective may therefore be bigger than winning a legal argument. It is about building enough political pressure to make another Infantino term increasingly difficult.

UEFA could have allies beyond Europe

The challenge becomes considerably more serious if UEFA can build a coalition outside Europe.

According to the ESPN report, Infantino's opponents have support from significant portions of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Concacaf.

That matters because UEFA cannot determine a FIFA presidential election by itself. FIFA's member associations vote individually, meaning a credible challenge to an incumbent requires support across continents.

If opposition to Infantino spreads from UEFA into Asia and Concacaf, the contest could become far more competitive than a simple European revolt against the FIFA president.

The boycott threat remains UEFA's biggest weapon

Legal action is not UEFA's only means of applying pressure. The European body has retained the possibility of withdrawing from FIFA competitions if other avenues fail, although officials have described such a move as a last resort.

The immediate impact would depend on which competition is affected. The FIFA Intercontinental Cup in December would involve only one European club, Paris Saint-Germain, limiting the potential damage.

The 2027 Women's World Cup, however, would be a completely different proposition.

A UEFA boycott of a senior FIFA World Cup would represent an extraordinary rupture in international football. If other confederations or major nations joined Europe, FIFA would face a crisis that could extend well beyond the dispute over its commercial structure.

That possibility gives UEFA a powerful negotiating tool, even if it never ultimately uses it.

Can this actually derail Infantino?

While Infantino is facing stiff challenges from UEFA, whether this will derail his campaign for FIFA's presidency remains a question. The Swiss authorities may decide that the allegations do not justify further action. The Florida court may not grant UEFA's request. And even if documents are released, they would still need to establish evidence of wrongdoing.

Infantino also retains political support within FIFA. But UEFA does not necessarily need a courtroom victory to create difficulties for the FIFA president.

If the Florida proceedings result in the release of internal communications, they could prompt calls within FIFA for an independent review of how the private-equity negotiations were conducted.

That, in turn, could put FIFA Council members in an uncomfortable position if there were concerns about potential legal exposure.

The political consequences could therefore become more important than the legal outcome itself.

A battle over more than money

The dispute that began with FIFA's commercial ambitions has now expanded into a fight over governance, accountability and leadership.

For UEFA, the stakes are no longer simply about stopping one private-equity proposal. It is trying to establish whether FIFA's leadership can be challenged when major decisions are taken without what it considers adequate consultation and transparency.

For Infantino, the challenge is equally broad. He has to defend himself against legal scrutiny, maintain support among FIFA's members and potentially fight an organised opposition campaign ahead of the 2027 election.

The private-equity proposal may no longer be the immediate issue. Infantino's presidency is.

And with UEFA keeping legal action, cross-confederation opposition and the threat of a World Cup boycott in its arsenal, the battle for FIFA's future is likely to become one of the defining power struggles in world football.