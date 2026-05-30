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Unity Cup: Zimbabwe vs India preview, live match time and streaming

India could be without Ryan Williams after the forward reportedly suffered a hamstring injury during the semi-final defeat to Jamaica.

India vs Zimbabwe

India vs Zimbabwe

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 3:30 PM IST

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The third-place playoff of the Unity Cup 2026 will see India take on Zimbabwe at The Valley Stadium in South East London, home of historic English club Charlton Athletic. Both sides enter the contest after suffering defeats in their respective semi-finals and will be eager to finish the tournament on a positive note.
 
India Looking to Bounce Back
 
The Blue Tigers endured a frustrating semi-final defeat against Jamaica. After conceding early through Courtney Clarke, India fought hard to get back into the game but saw a potential equaliser ruled out. Jamaica later sealed the result when Kaheim Dixon found the net in the closing stages.
 
 
India's recent form remains a concern. Apart from a victory over Hong Kong, their last notable success came nearly seven months ago when they secured a bronze medal at the CAFA Nations Cup. Defensive consistency has also been an issue, with India struggling to keep clean sheets in recent matches.
 
The attacking department has faced challenges as well, managing only four goals in their last five outings. Head coach Khalid Jamil will be hoping his side can overcome those struggles and secure a morale-boosting victory on English soil.

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Zimbabwe Aim to End Campaign on a High
 
Despite sitting only a few places above India in the FIFA rankings, Zimbabwe possess several experienced players who regularly feature in competitive European leagues.
 
Under head coach Kaitano Tembo, the Warriors recently lifted the Four Nations Football Tournament title after overcoming Botswana and Zambia. They also earned an impressive victory over reigning Asian champions Qatar national football team in Doha and will be confident of repeating a similar performance against India.
 
Zimbabwe may also be motivated by history, as they seek revenge for their defeat to India in the 2003 Afro-Asian Cup semi-final. 
 
Team News
 
India could be without Ryan Williams after the forward reportedly suffered a hamstring injury during the semi-final defeat to Jamaica. His absence would be a significant blow to India's attacking options.
 
Zimbabwe are expected to have a fully fit squad available, giving coach Kaitano Tembo plenty of options heading into the playoff encounter.
 
Zimbabwe vs India probable playing 11: 
 
India playing 11: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Roshan, Pramveer, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Ricky, Macarton, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Edmund Lalrindika, Sanan
 
Zimbabwe playing 11: Sibanda (GK); Mthunzi, Garananga, Maroodza; Fusire, Nakamba, Fabisch, Zemura; Munetsi, Zindoga, Chirewa
 
India vs Zimbabwe Unity Cup 2026 3rd place playoff Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details
 
When will the India vs Zimbabwe encounter in the Unity Cup take place?
 
The India vs Zimbabwe clash will be played on May 30.
 
What time will the India vs Zimbabwe football match begin?
 
The India vs Zimbabwe football match will kick off at 7:00 PM IST on May 30.
 
Where will the live telecast of the India vs Zimbabwe football match be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the India vs Zimbabwe football match will not be available in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe football match be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe football match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 3:30 PM IST

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