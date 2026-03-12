Valverde scores first-half hat trick as Real beat City in Champions League

There was an uncertainty among Real Madrid fans before their Champions League match against Manchester City.

It has a new and untested coach, recently lost two league games in a row, and last weekend required a last-minute deflection to beat Celta Vigo.

Federico Valverde dispelled their doubts in a scintillating first 45 minutes, scoring a sublime hat trick that put the home team in the driver's seat for this much-awaited last 16 tie.

Valverde completed a quick counterattack and rounded goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with a deft touch to score the opener after 20 minutes.

He ran on to a pass from Vinicius Junior and then fired home a low shot with his weaker left foot seven minutes later to make it 2-0.

The Uruguay midfielder saved the best for last, taking Brahim Diaz's clever chip and then knocking it over the outstretched leg of Marc Guehi before volleying past Donnarumma to make it 3-0 three minutes before halftime.