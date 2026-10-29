Vincent Kompany leaves hospital; Bayern return still remains uncertain

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has been discharged from the hospital, his assistant Aaron Danks confirmed, five days after collapsing during a training session.

The 40-year-old Kompany was observing a practice session for the club's reserve team when the incident occurred last Friday.

Speaking after Bayern's 6-1 win over Magdeburg in the German Cup, Danks said there was "no timeline" on when Kompany might be back at work.

"It's obviously a really positive step in his road to recovery," Danks said of Kompany leaving the hospital. "He gets to settle back at home now, be closer to his family, be closer to his home comforts but it's still really important that he takes his rest and he recovers.

"So there's no timescale on it - nothing that I've been told. Our doctors will continue to work closely with Vince and at the right moment, he will be back with us once he is fit and healthy to do that. And we look forward to that day." Danks said he hadn't spoken to Kompany for a couple of days.

"His health is our No. 1 priority and for us he is still in recovery mode," Danks added. "So we want him to get back to full health, full fitness, and then join us." Kompany was absent from the dugout for Bayern's 3-1 win over Freiburg on Sunday.

Bayern's next game is Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.