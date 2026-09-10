Vinicius Jr, Raphinha lead Brazil's squad for historic clash against India

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, Barcelona winger Raphinha and Paris Saint-Germain veteran Marquinhos headline Brazil's 26-member squad for their historic first-ever meeting with India on October 3.

The Selecao will face India at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata at 7.30 pm local time, in what will be a landmark fixture for Indian football.

The match is scheduled after Brazil's two-game Australia tour, with Carlo Ancelotti's side facing the hosts in Townsville on September 25 and Brisbane on September 29.

Ancelotti named his first squad since the 2026 World Cup at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday before addressing the media.

Vinicius, Raphinha and Marquinhos form the experienced core of the squad, with Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes and Bruno Guimaraes also retaining their places.

The much-anticipated game promises to be a grand spectacle for football-crazy Kolkata, with Brazil bringing three 2026 Ballon d'Or nominees in Vinicius, Marquinhos and Gabriel for their historic first meeting with India.

Brazil's rebuild ========= Ancelotti has called up several players who will also be eligible for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, while Marquinhos, who captained Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, remains the most experienced member of the squad. The five-time champions were eliminated by Norway in the round of 16.

"We have to make a balanced list, with players who played in the last campaign and young players who can bring new energy to the team. The idea is to build something for the future without losing our competitiveness," said Ancelotti.

The most striking changes are likely to come at the back as Brazil have left out their World Cup goalkeeping trio of Alisson, Ederson and Weverton, with Corinthians' Hugo Souza taking over as the first-choice goalkeeper.

Coritiba's Pedro Morisco and Cruzeiro's Otavio have been named as his back-ups.

The defence has also been rejigged, with Arthur Dias, Jair, Matheuzinhoand Mauro Junior included alongside more established players such as Marquinhos and Magalhaes.

The Brazil coach said the changes are part of a longer-term plan to build a side capable of competing at the 2030 World Cup, while maintaining the quality expected of the national team.

"We are looking at young players with potential. We are working together with the youth teams because we want to know which players can help the national team in the future. We have to give them the opportunity when they are ready," he said.

The squad has six players aged 20 or younger, while eight players are in line to make their senior international debuts.

The debutants are goalkeepers Pedro Morisco and Otavio, defenders Arthur Dias and Jair, full-backs Matheuzinho and Mauro Junior, and midfielders Breno Bidon of Corinthians and Gabriel Bontempo of Santos.

Ten players in the squad play club football in Brazil, underlining Ancelotti's emphasis on current form and physical condition.

"We are watching players everywhere. It is not important where they play. What is important is their condition, their quality and what they can give to the national team," Ancelotti said.

The Australia and India fixtures are non-competitive, but Ancelotti sees the FIFA international windows as crucial to developing the team before the 2028 World Cup.

"We have four years, so we have time to work. We have to be patient and use the FIFA windows well. We don't have much time together, but we have enough time to prepare a team with a clear idea and a strong collective." The Copa America in two years' time will be Brazil's next major competitive target, and Ancelotti's rebuild appears to be towards having a new-look side ready for that tournament.

Squad ==== Goalkeepers: Hugo Souza (Corinthians), Pedro Morisco (Coritiba), Otavio (Cruzeiro).

Defenders: Arthur Dias (Athletico-PR), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Jair (Nottingham Forest), Marquinhos (PSG), Matheuzinho (Corinthians), Mauro Junior (PSV Eindhoven), Vitor Reis (Manchester City), Wesley (Rome).

Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Manchester United), Breno Bidon (Corinthians), Bruno Guimaraes (Arsenal), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Douglas Luiz (Juventus), Gabriel Bontempo (Santos).

Forwards: Endrick (Real Madrid), Stephen (Chelsea), Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth), Samuel Lino (Flamengo), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).