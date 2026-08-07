Vinicius Jr signs new Real Madrid contract till 2032, ends Arsenal rumours

Brazil star Vinicius Junior has agreed to a contract extension with Real Madrid to remain at the Spanish powerhouse through June 2032, the club has announced.

The 26-year-old winger had entered the final year of his contract and reportedly had drawn interest from Premier League champion Arsenal.

Vinicius has scored 128 goals in 375 matches since joining Madrid at age 18 and has helped the club win 14 titles, including La Liga three times and the Champions League twice.

"Vinicius Jr has become one of the most important players in one of the most successful periods in our history," the club said in its announcement on Thursday.

Financial terms of the extension were not disclosed.

Vinicius wrote on Instagram: "Eight years at the Bernabeu are too few ... 6 more years, and forever!"

Los Blancos enter the 2026-27 season with a new coach - Jose Mourinho, for a second stint - and renewed expectations among fans.

Madrid hasn't won a major title in two years with superstar striker Kylian Mbappe onboard. The club went through two coaches in Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa last season.

The record 15-time European Cup winners have seen Paris Saint-Germain win consecutive Champions League titles. Madrid has finished runner-up to fierce rival Barcelona for the La Liga title the past two seasons.

Earlier on Thursday, Real Madrid reached a deal with Leipzig for the transfer of young Ivory Coast international Yan Diomande. The 19-year-old forward joined on a seven-year contract.