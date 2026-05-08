What caused Real Madrid training bust-up between Valverde and Tchouameni?

Real Madrid have once again found themselves in the spotlight for the wrong reasons after reports emerged of a heated altercation involving midfielders Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni during a training session this week. While the two stars might be facing each other in the later stages during the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 while representing Uruguay and France respectively, fans wouldn't have expected scenes like these to unfold with the club not doing well at this time.

The incident reportedly escalated to the point where Valverde required hospital treatment after suffering a head injury at the club’s Valdebebas training facility. The controversy arrives during what has already been a deeply disappointing campaign for the Spanish giants, who are staring at another season without a major trophy.

What caused the fight between the two midfielders?

According to widespread reports in Spain, the confrontation began during training before continuing inside the dressing room. During the altercation, Valverde allegedly struck his head on a table, resulting in a cut that later required medical attention.

The club subsequently confirmed disciplinary proceedings had been opened against both players while also acknowledging that Valverde had suffered a brain injury. Some outlets even claimed the Uruguayan briefly lost consciousness and needed stitches.

Despite the growing speculation, Valverde publicly denied claims that punches were exchanged. In a lengthy Instagram statement, he attempted to clarify the situation and calm the backlash surrounding the incident.

“During the argument, I accidentally hit a table, causing a small cut on my forehead that required me to go on a protocol visit to the hospital. At no point did my teammate hit me, and I didn’t hit him either, although I understand that for you, it’s easier to believe that we traded punches or that it was intentional, but that didn’t happen.”

ALSO READ: After Waka Waka, Shakira now drops first teaser for FIFA WC 2026 song He also apologised for the controversy, adding: “I’m sorry. I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart because the situation hurts me, the moment we’re going through pains me. Real Madrid are one of the most important things in my life, and I can’t be indifferent. What happened is the accumulation of many things that result in a senseless fight that damages my image.”

Growing frustration inside the Madrid camp

Reports indicate this was not an isolated disagreement between the two midfielders. Spanish media claimed Valverde and Tchouaméni had already clashed during training earlier in the week and had to be separated by teammates and staff.

The tension is believed to have been building for months amid frustration over the club’s performances and internal dynamics. According to Onda Cero, Valverde made several aggressive tackles on Tchouaméni during training sessions, while MARCA reported that the Uruguayan refused to shake hands with his teammate after the earlier confrontation.

Additional reports from El País suggest Valverde has been unhappy since September following a Champions League match against FC Kairat where he remained an unused substitute. Frustration reportedly grew over his role in the team, especially after publicly expressing dissatisfaction about playing at right-back.

The midfielder is also believed to have struggled with the tactical setup built around Kylian Mbappé. Interestingly, reports highlighted that Valverde’s best run of form came during Mbappé’s absence through injury, when he scored six goals in five matches, including a hat-trick against Manchester City.

Dressing room divide deepens

The fallout reportedly extends beyond just Valverde and Tchouaméni. Multiple reports suggest there have been recent disagreements involving senior figures such as Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rüdiger and Álvaro Carreras.

There are also suggestions that several players are no longer on speaking terms with manager Álvaro Arbeloa, reflecting the growing unrest inside the squad after a disappointing season.

Real Madrid consider punishments

Club president Florentino Pérez and the Madrid hierarchy are now expected to decide disciplinary action against both players.

According to MARCA, the incident could be classified as “serious misconduct,” which may lead to financial penalties and internal suspensions. Reports suggest the pair could lose up to 25 percent of one month’s salary and potentially face bans from upcoming matches. If the situation is upgraded to “very serious misconduct,” suspensions from employment and salary for up to 30 days are possible.

There is also speculation that Valverde could lose his role as vice-captain.

Neither player is expected to travel for this weekend’s El Clásico clash. However, despite the turmoil, reports indicate Real Madrid currently have no intention of selling either midfielder during the upcoming transfer window.