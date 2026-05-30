Who has won the most UEFA Champions League titles? Check full winners list
Real Madrid hold a special place in Champions League history as the inaugural winners of the tournament.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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The UEFA Champions League (UCL) is widely considered the most prestigious club football competition in the world. Bringing together Europe’s top teams every season, the tournament serves as the ultimate stage for clubs seeking continental supremacy and global recognition.
Although other confederations such as CONMEBOL, AFC and CAF organize their own elite club competitions, none enjoy the same level of international attention, viewership and commercial success as the Champions League.
A Competition Steeped in History
The tournament was first launched in 1955 as the European Cup and initially featured only the champions of domestic leagues across Europe. For decades, it operated as a straight knockout competition before undergoing major changes in the early 1990s.
The introduction of a group-stage format in 1991 transformed the competition, while further expansion in the 1997-98 season allowed multiple clubs from Europe’s strongest leagues to qualify, increasing both competitiveness and commercial appeal.
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New Era Under the Revamped Format
Beginning with the 2024-25 campaign, UEFA introduced a new structure for the Champions League. The traditional 32-team group stage was replaced by a 36-team league phase.
Under this system, each club plays eight matches against eight different opponents, creating a more varied and competitive schedule compared to the previous format.
Leading leagues such as the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 continue to provide the majority of participants. UEFA has also explored the possibility of future expansion, with discussions around increasing the competition to 48 teams.
Who has won the most UCL titles?
Real Madrid hold a special place in Champions League history as the inaugural winners of the tournament. The Spanish giants also established one of football’s most remarkable records by winning the first five editions consecutively, a feat that remains unmatched. They have won the most number of UCL titles - 15 followed by AC Milan with 7 titles.
|UEFA Champions League winners & runners-up list
|Season
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|1955–56
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Stade de Reims (France)
|1956–57
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Fiorentina (Italy)
|1957–58
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|AC Milan (Italy)
|1958–59
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Stade de Reims (France)
|1959–60
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|1960–61
|Benfica (Portugal)
|Barcelona (Spain)
|1961–62
|Benfica (Portugal)
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|1962–63
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Benfica (Portugal)
|1963–64
|Inter Milan (Italy)
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|1964–65
|Inter Milan (Italy)
|Benfica (Portugal)
|1965–66
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Partizan Belgrade (Yugoslavia)
|1966–67
|Celtic FC (Scotland)
|Inter Milan (Italy)
|1967–68
|Manchester United (England)
|Benfica (Portugal)
|1968–69
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Ajax (Netherlands)
|1969–70
|Feyenoord (Netherlands)
|Celtic FC (Scotland)
|1970–71
|Ajax (Netherlands)
|Panathinaikos (Greece)
|1971–72
|Ajax (Netherlands)
|Inter Milan (Italy)
|1972–73
|Ajax (Netherlands)
|Juventus (Italy)
|1973–74
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|1974–75
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Leeds United (England)
|1975–76
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Saint-Etienne (France)
|1976–77
|Liverpool (England)
|Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany)
|1977–78
|Liverpool (England)
|Club Brugge (Belgium)
|1978–79
|Nottingham Forest (England)
|Malmö (Sweden)
|1979–80
|Nottingham Forest (England)
|Hamburger SV (Germany)
|1980–81
|Liverpool (England)
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|1981–82
|Aston Villa (England)
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|1982–83
|Hamburger SV (Germany)
|Juventus (Italy)
|1983–84
|Liverpool (England)
|AS Roma (Italy)
|1984–85
|Juventus (Italy)
|Liverpool (England)
|1985–86
|Steaua Bucuresti (Romania)
|Barcelona (Spain)
|1986–87
|FC Porto (Portugal)
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|1987–88
|PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
|Benfica (Portugal)
|1988–89
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Steaua Bucuresti (Romania)
|1989–90
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Benfica (Portugal)
|1990–91
|Red Star Belgrade (Yugoslavia)
|Marseille (France)
|1991–92
|Barcelona (Spain)
|Sampdoria (Italy)
|1992–93
|Marseille (France)
|AC Milan (Italy)
|1993–94
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Barcelona (Spain)
|1994–95
|Ajax (Netherlands)
|AC Milan (Italy)
|1995–96
|Juventus (Italy)
|Ajax (Netherlands)
|1996–97
|Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
|Juventus (Italy)
|1997–98
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Juventus (Italy)
|1998–99
|Manchester United (England)
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|1999–2000
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Valencia (Spain)
|2000–01
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Valencia (Spain)
|2001–02
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
|2002–03
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Juventus (Italy)
|2003–04
|FC Porto (Portugal)
|AS Monaco (France)
|2004–05
|Liverpool (England)
|AC Milan (Italy)
|2005–06
|Barcelona (Spain)
|Arsenal (England)
|2006–07
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Liverpool (England)
|2007–08
|Manchester United (England)
|Chelsea (England)
|2008–09
|Barcelona (Spain)
|Manchester United (England)
|2009–10
|Inter Milan (Italy)
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|2010–11
|Barcelona (Spain)
|Manchester United (England)
|2011–12
|Chelsea (England)
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|2012–13
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
|2013–14
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|2014–15
|Barcelona (Spain)
|Juventus (Italy)
|2015–16
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|2016–17
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Juventus (Italy)
|2017–18
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Liverpool (England)
|2018–19
|Liverpool (England)
|Tottenham Hotspur (England)
|2019–20
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|2020–21
|Chelsea (England)
|Manchester City (England)
|2021–22
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Liverpool (England)
|2022–23
|Manchester City (England)
|Inter Milan (Italy)
|2023–24
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
|2024-25
|PSG
|Inter Milan
|2025-26
|Arsenal/PSG
|Arsenal/PSG
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Topics : football Uefa Champions League
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 11:58 PM IST