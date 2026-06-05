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Who is Real Madrid's €150m mystery transfer target? Perez drops major hint

Perez's latest comments appear designed to present a more measured approach, confirming that Madrid are pursuing a major signing while avoiding direct references to Premier League stars.

Fiorentino Perez

Fiorentino Perez

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 3:43 PM IST

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With the presidential election at Real Madrid just days away, current president Florentino Perez has added fresh intrigue by revealing plans to launch a €150 million bid for a leading player currently competing in the UEFA Champions League.
 
The announcement comes during a heated election period that has seen transfer speculation dominate headlines in Spain, particularly after rival candidate Enrique Riquelme made bold claims regarding several high-profile players.
 
Perez distances himself from Haaland speculation
 
Perez made it clear that the mystery target is not Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, or any other player currently plying their trade in the Premier League.
 
 
The clarification appears aimed at separating his transfer strategy from the controversy created by Riquelme, who recently claimed that Haaland had a release clause and wanted to join Madrid.

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Those remarks were quickly dismissed by Haaland's representatives, while Manchester City publicly rejected the suggestion and even threatened legal action over the use of the striker's image and name in an election campaign.
 
Election campaign turns into transfer battle
 
The June 7 election has increasingly become a contest of transfer promises.
 
Riquelme previously stated that both Haaland and Rodri could be brought to Madrid under his presidency. The claims generated widespread attention but also drew criticism after Manchester City strongly denied any possibility of Haaland leaving.
 
Perez's latest comments appear designed to present a more measured approach, confirming that Madrid are pursuing a major signing while avoiding direct references to Premier League stars. 
 
What it means for Manchester City?
 
For Manchester City, Perez's comments offer some reassurance. By explicitly ruling out Haaland, Doku and other Premier League players, Perez has effectively ended speculation linking Madrid's upcoming bid to City's squad.
 
The situation surrounding Rodri, however, remains less straightforward. The Ballon d'Or winner's contract situation has been a subject of discussion in recent months, and reports suggest his long-term future could become clearer after the FIFA World Cup.
 
While Perez has ruled out Premier League targets for this particular €150 million move, Rodri's name continues to surface in Madrid-related conversations.
 
Mystery surrounds Madrid's €150 million target
 
Perez has not revealed the identity of the player Madrid intend to pursue, only confirming that the target currently plays for a Champions League club outside the Premier League.
 
With the election approaching and the summer transfer window around the corner, attention will now shift to Tuesday, when Madrid are expected to make their move and potentially unveil the next major chapter in the club's transfer plans.  Who could the mystery man be?  With Perez clearing out that the player isn't Erling Haaland, Harry Kane or any player from the Premier League, it is likely that the player could be seen coming from the Champions League winners PSG, who currently have a brilliant crop of players with themselves.   The reigning Ballon d'Or winner Ousmanne Dembele is also among the players who is receiving a lot of attention lately and could be Perez's man this year too.  Dembele does bring some similarity to that of the cituation when Cristiano Ronaldo was brought in the club with both players winning the Champions League and Ballon d'Or's in the club and then becoming a Galactico the following year.  However, there are other stars that could be on the radar too, with thelikes of PSG forwards Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue playing out an incredible season for the French Champions too.  Doue was awarded the man of the match for the UCl final against Arsenal and is considered as a vital player for Luis Enrique's side with both his attacking and tracking back exploits coming in handy for the side. 

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 3:43 PM IST

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