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Why CAF stripped Senegal of AFCON 2025 title despite final win over Morocco

Senegal beat Morocco in the 2025 Afcon final earlier by 1-0, thanks to an extra-time goal by Pape Gueye

Senegal players celebrating after winning the AFCON 2025 final vs Morocco

Senegal players celebrating after winning the AFCON 2025 final vs Morocco

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

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In a historic development on Wednesday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced that Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 champions Senegal have been stripped of their title. The governing body awarded runners-up Morocco a 3-0 victory in the final, officially crowning them champions.
 
The decision followed an official complaint from the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF), which accused Senegal of violating match regulations by walking off the pitch during stoppage time. After reviewing the case, the CAF Appeal Board ruled that the protest constituted a forfeiture.

What happened on the final night?

During the AFCON 2025 final in Rabat, referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a stoppage-time penalty after a VAR review determined that Malick Diouf had fouled Brahim Díaz inside the box. The decision sparked outrage from Senegal coach Pape Thiaw, especially after his team had a late goal disallowed.
 
 
In protest, Senegal’s players briefly left the field, causing a 16-minute stoppage. Sadio Mané eventually convinced his teammates to return. However, Morocco failed to capitalise on the penalty, as Díaz’s Panenka was saved by Édouard Mendy.
 
The match went into extra time, where Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal, securing a 1-0 win for Senegal—an outcome that has now been overturned. 

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What did CAF say in its latest ruling?

In its official statement, CAF confirmed that its Appeal Board had overturned the earlier disciplinary decision and ruled in favour of FRMF. It declared that the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football had forfeited the final.
 
CAF stated that Senegal’s actions breached Articles 82 and 84 of the tournament regulations, which govern team conduct and forfeiture. As a result, the match has been officially recorded as a 3-0 win for Morocco, replacing the original result.
 
The governing body also noted that Morocco’s appeal was admissible and upheld, while all other requests from both sides were dismissed.
 
Previously, CAF had imposed fines exceeding $1 million and issued bans to players and officials from both Senegal and FRMF, but had not altered the match result at that stage.

What is the forfeit rule in football?

A match is considered forfeited if a team refuses to play, abandons the field, fails to appear, fields an ineligible player, or is reduced to fewer than seven players. In such cases, the opposing team is typically awarded a 3-0 win, unless the scoreline was already higher.
 
While referees may halt a match, the final decision rests with the competition’s governing authority.
 
Penalties for forfeiture can include fines, suspensions, points deductions, disqualification, and, in severe cases, additional disciplinary measures from bodies such as FIFA or CAF.

How did Senegal players react?

Senegal defender Moussa Niakhaté reacted on his private Instagram account by posting a photo of himself holding the trophy, along with a caption in French that translated to: “Come and take it, they are crazy.”
 
Left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf also shared his thoughts on Instagram, saying the outcome was unexpected and suggesting that the trophy would remain with Senegal.

Morocco justifies its appeal

Following the ruling, FRMF clarified that its appeal was not intended to question the sporting merit of either team, but to ensure that tournament regulations were properly applied.
 
The federation reiterated its commitment to upholding the rules, maintaining clarity in competition structures, and preserving stability in African football. It also praised all participating nations, describing the tournament as a significant moment for the sport on the continent.

Can Senegal appeal?

Senegal still has the option to challenge the decision. Under disciplinary procedures, the Senegalese Football Federation has 10 days from the verdict to file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
 
As the highest authority in international sports disputes, CAS delivers binding decisions that cannot be further contested. Until any appeal is lodged and resolved, CAF’s ruling stands, with Morocco officially recognised as AFCON 2025 champions.

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

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