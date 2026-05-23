Why Mohun Bagan pulled players from India camp ahead of Unity Cup?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have recalled all of their players from the Indian national team camp ahead of the upcoming Unity Cup, scheduled to take place from May 26 to May 30. The tournament will feature India, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Jamaica.

Eight players from Mohun Bagan had initially been named in the preliminary squad for the competition. The list included Vishal Kaith, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco and Suhail Ahmad Bhat.

Injury Concerns Behind Club’s Decision

The Kolkata-based club reportedly raised concerns over the timing of the Unity Cup fixtures, which fall outside the official FIFA international window. Since clubs are not protected under FIFA regulations during non-international windows, Mohun Bagan feared potential financial and medical liabilities in case of player injuries.

According to reports, the club’s insurance provider also flagged concerns surrounding player safety and compensation, prompting the decision to withdraw the players from the national camp.

ALSO READ: Man Utd skipper Bruno Fernandes named Premier League player of the season Under FIFA rules, injuries sustained during official international windows are typically covered by the respective national federation. However, outside those windows, clubs may have to bear the rehabilitation and salary costs themselves.

Previous Injury Experiences Influenced Move

Sources close to the club reportedly pointed to past injury setbacks involving Subhasish Bose and Ashique Kuruniyan, which allegedly forced the club to spend nearly ₹2.5 crore on salaries and rehabilitation during their recovery periods.

Interestingly, the club has clarified that it has no objection to releasing players for India’s June international friendlies, which fall within the official FIFA international calendar.

India Set for Unity Cup Campaign

The Indian national team, also known as the Blue Tigers, have already assembled in Bengaluru for a preparatory camp before travelling to London on May 24.

India are scheduled to face Jamaica in the second semifinal on May 27, while Nigeria will take on Zimbabwe in the first semifinal. The losing sides will contest the third-place playoff on May 30, with the final set to be played on the same day.