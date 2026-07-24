Why Pep Guardiola said no to Italy despite craving international football?

Italy's search for a saviour has suffered a major setback after Pep Guardiola turned down the chance to become the Azzurri's next head coach. Yet while the former Manchester City boss has rejected one of international football's biggest jobs, his long-held ambition of coaching a national team remains very much alive. Italy's dream appointment ends before it begins.

Italian football wanted the biggest name available.

Following another disastrous World Cup qualifying campaign that ended with a third consecutive failure to progress beyond the tournament finals, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) made Guardiola its priority target. The federation's new leadership, led by technical director Paolo Maldini, also explored the possibility of appointing Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti as part of what Maldini described as an "ambitious project."

But the Guardiola pursuit never gathered real momentum.

Sources familiar with the discussions indicated that talks did not progress beyond the exploratory stage before Guardiola declined the offer, leaving Italy searching once again for a coach capable of restoring one of football's traditional superpowers.

Speaking this week, Maldini acknowledged the federation's lofty ambitions.

"Guardiola? We can't confirm anything yet, you've identified one of our targets, but we've also spoken with Ancelotti."

He added: "It seemed right to start with the best in the world, but we need to verify their overall availability."

A rebuilding job few managers would envy

Guardiola's rejection also reflects the scale of the challenge awaiting Italy's next manager.

The four-time world champions have now failed to qualify for three consecutive FIFA World Cups, an astonishing decline for one of football's most successful nations.

Their latest disappointment came after a play-off defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina, prompting the departures of Gennaro Gattuso, federation president Gabriele Gravina and former captain Gianluigi Buffon from his administrative role.

Italy's only major success over the past decade remains its UEFA Euro 2020 triumph under Roberto Mancini. Since lifting the World Cup in 2006, the Azzurri have not progressed beyond the group stage at football's biggest tournament.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp named new Germany head coach with eyes on 2030 World Cup For any incoming coach, rebuilding confidence, refreshing an ageing football structure and restoring Italy's identity would represent one of the toughest assignments in international football.

The irony: Guardiola has always wanted a national team

While Guardiola has rejected Italy, the decision should not be mistaken for a lack of interest in international football. In fact, over the years the Spaniard has repeatedly spoken about wanting to experience life as a national team manager.

In one of his clearest admissions, Guardiola had told ESPN Brasil: "A national team. I would like to train a national team for a World Cup or a European Championship. I would like that."

Asked whether he had a preferred destination, he replied: "I don't know who would want me! To work for a national team they have to want you, just like a club."

The statement reinforced something long suspected throughout football, Guardiola views international management not as an alternative career path but as a chapter he still hopes to write.

Not chasing trophies, but chasing the experience

Unlike many elite coaches who see international football as the final challenge to complete their collection, Guardiola insists he is motivated by something different.

Reflecting on his career, he explained: "I never thought about it like that [with the goal to win a World Cup]."

Instead, the attraction lies in the unique rhythm of tournament football. "I would like to have the experience of living through a World Cup, or a Euro or a Copa América, or whatever it is. I would like that."

He added: "I don't know when that would be, if that is five, 10, 15 years from now but I would like to have the experience of being a manager in a World Cup."

It is a striking contrast to Guardiola's club career, built around relentless week-to-week preparation and tactical perfection across marathon league campaigns.

International football offers shorter windows, higher stakes and the challenge of building a team without daily access to players, a puzzle Guardiola has openly admitted fascinates him.

A career with little left to prove

Few coaches have transformed modern football like Guardiola.

Across Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, he has collected league titles in Spain, Germany and England while redefining positional play and dominating European football.

His decade at Manchester City delivered six Premier League titles, multiple domestic cups and the club's long-awaited UEFA Champions League triumph in 2023.

Having stepped away from City after the 2025-26 season, Guardiola now finds himself free from the demands of club management for the first time in years.

That freedom has naturally fuelled speculation linking him with several international jobs, including England, Brazil and now Italy.

If not Italy, then who?

Italy may have missed its chance, but Guardiola's own words suggest the international stage remains part of his long-term vision. Whether that opportunity eventually arrives with Spain, Brazil, England or another ambitious football nation remains unknown.

What is increasingly clear, however, is that Guardiola's rejection of Italy is not a rejection of international football itself. Instead, it appears to be a case of waiting for the right project at the right moment.

For one of the greatest club managers the game has seen, the next major tournament may still feature Pep Guardiola, just not in Italian colours.