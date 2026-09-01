World Cup to Copa America: How Messi performed for Argentina on big stage

For Lionel Messi, Argentina's biggest tournaments told a story of near-misses before they became a collection of triumphs. His World Cup journey began as an 18-year-old in Germany in 2006 and eventually took him to three finals, including the 2022 triumph in Qatar. In the Copa America, he endured three final defeats before finally lifting the trophy in 2021 and defending it in 2024.

Across six World Cups, Messi made 34 appearances and scored 21 goals, while seven Copa America campaigns brought 39 appearances and 14 goals. Between those tournaments came the 2022 Finalissima, where another Argentina victory added to his international honours.

Now that Messi has announced his retirement from international duty, let’s take a look at how he fared for Argentina on the big stage.

Messi at the FIFA World Cup for Argentina

Messi's World Cup journey began in 2006 and took him through six editions — Germany, South Africa, Brazil, Russia, Qatar and the 2026 tournament. His first two campaigns ended in the quarter-finals, while 2014 brought a final defeat and his first Golden Ball. After a round-of-16 exit in 2018, Messi finally won the World Cup in 2022 before returning for one last campaign in 2026.

2006 FIFA World Cup (Germany)

Messi was only 18 when he made his World Cup debut in Germany. He did not start Argentina's opening match against the Ivory Coast but came off the bench in the second half. Against Serbia and Montenegro, he entered in the 74th minute and needed only 15 minutes to make his mark, assisting Hernán Crespo before scoring Argentina's sixth goal in a 6-0 victory.

He also played in the 0-0 draw against the Netherlands as Argentina topped Group C. In the round of 16, Argentina beat Mexico 2-1 after extra time, but Messi remained an unused substitute.

His first World Cup ended in the quarter-finals. Argentina drew 1-1 with Germany after extra time before the hosts won the shootout 4-2.

ALSO READ: Top 5 iconic moments that defined Lionel Messi's international legacy Messi finished the tournament with three appearances and one goal.

2010 FIFA World Cup (South Africa)

Messi arrived in South Africa as one of Argentina's main attacking players, with Diego Maradona in charge.

Argentina began with a 1-0 win over Nigeria, followed by a 4-1 victory over South Korea. Messi did not score in either game but remained heavily involved in Argentina's attacks. He also started the 2-0 win over Greece.

Argentina then beat Mexico 3-1 in the round of 16 to set up a quarter-final against Germany.

There, Argentina's campaign came to a decisive end. Germany scored four times in Cape Town, winning 4-0 and knocking Argentina out in the quarter-finals.

Messi played all five matches but did not score, making 2010 the only World Cup in which he failed to find the net.

2014 FIFA World Cup (Brazil)

Brazil 2014 was the tournament in which Messi came closest to winning the World Cup before finally doing so eight years later.

He began with a goal in Argentina's 2-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Against Iran, Argentina struggled for 90 minutes before Messi produced a winner in stoppage time, cutting inside and curling the ball into the corner for a 1-0 victory.

He then scored twice against Nigeria in a 3-2 win, taking his group-stage tally to four goals.

In the knockout rounds, Messi assisted Ángel Di María's extra-time winner against Switzerland as Argentina won 1-0. Argentina then beat Belgium 1-0 in the quarter-finals before overcoming the Netherlands on penalties after a 0-0 draw in the semi-final.

The final against Germany also went to extra time. Mario Götze scored in the 113th minute as Germany won 1-0, leaving Argentina as runners-up.

Messi scored four goals in seven matches and was awarded the Golden Ball.

2018 FIFA World Cup (Russia)

Messi's fourth World Cup campaign began with a 1-1 draw against Iceland, in which he missed a penalty.

Argentina then lost 3-0 to Croatia, leaving their qualification hopes in danger. They needed a result against Nigeria in their final group match, and Messi delivered. He controlled a long pass from Éver Banega before finishing to put Argentina ahead in a 2-1 victory.

That result sent Argentina into the round of 16, where they faced France.

The game became a seven-goal thriller. France eventually won 4-3, knocking Argentina out. Messi did not score but created both of Argentina's goals, assisting Gabriel Mercado and Sergio Agüero.

He finished Russia 2018 with one goal and two assists in four matches, while Argentina were eliminated in the round of 16.

2022 FIFA World Cup (Qatar)

Qatar was the tournament that finally changed Messi's World Cup story.

Argentina suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening match. Messi responded against Mexico, scoring the opening goal in a 2-0 victory before scoring again in the 2-0 win over Poland that sent Argentina through as group winners.

In the round of 16, Messi opened the scoring against Australia in a 2-1 victory.

The quarter-final against the Netherlands was far more dramatic. Messi converted a penalty and Argentina eventually advanced after the match ended 2-2 following extra time, winning the shootout 4-3.

In the semi-final, Messi scored from the penalty spot against Croatia before producing the assist of the night. He beat Joško Gvardiol down the right before cutting the ball back for Julián Álvarez to score Argentina's third in a 3-0 victory.

Then came the final against France.

Messi scored a first-half penalty before Argentina went 2-0 up. France fought back through Kylian Mbappé, who scored twice to force extra time. Messi restored Argentina's lead in extra time, only for Mbappé to complete his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

The match ended 3-3 after extra time. Messi scored Argentina's first penalty in the shootout, Emiliano Martínez saved from Kingsley Coman and Gonzalo Montiel converted the winning kick.

Argentina were World Cup champions after beating France 4-2 on penalties, and Messi finished with seven goals and three assists. He also won his second Golden Ball, becoming the first player to win the award twice.

2026 FIFA World Cup (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Messi's sixth and final World Cup gave him another run at the tournament's scoring records.

Argentina opened their campaign with a 3-0 win over Algeria, with Messi scoring a hat-trick. He then scored twice in a 2-0 victory over Austria before adding another goal against Jordan in a 3-1 win.

In the knockout stage, Messi continued to score. He found the net against Cabo Verde as Argentina won 3-2 after extra time, then scored and assisted in the 3-2 victory over Egypt.

Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-1 after extra time in the quarter-finals before beating England 2-1 in the semi-final. Messi did not score in either game but contributed assists.

Argentina reached their third World Cup final of Messi's career, facing Spain. The final finished 1-0 to Spain after extra time, ending Argentina's title defence.

Messi finished the tournament with eight goals, taking his World Cup total to 21, second on the all-time list behind Kylian Mbappé's 22.

Messi at Copa America for Argentina

Messi's Copa America career began in 2007 and ended with back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2024. He played at seven editions, reached five finals and scored 14 goals.

The first part of that journey was dominated by final defeats. The second ended with Messi lifting the trophy twice.

2007 Copa America (Venezuela)

Messi's first Copa America came when he was 20.

Argentina won all three group games before beating Peru 4-0 in the quarter-final. Messi scored in that match, adding to his growing influence in his first senior continental tournament.

Argentina then beat Mexico 3-0 in the semi-final, with Messi scoring one of the tournament's standout goals when he chipped goalkeeper Oswaldo Sánchez from outside the box.

The final brought Messi his first major senior international final, but Argentina lost 3-0 to Brazil.

Messi finished with two goals in six appearances, while Argentina were runners-up.

2011 Copa America (Argentina)

Four years later, Messi played his first Copa America on home soil.

Argentina opened with a 1-1 draw against Bolivia, then drew 0-0 with Colombia before beating Costa Rica 3-0 to qualify for the knockout stage.

Messi did not score in the tournament, and Argentina's campaign ended against Uruguay.

The quarter-final finished 1-1 after extra time, with Uruguay winning the penalty shootout 5-4.

Argentina were therefore knocked out in the quarter-finals, with Messi finishing the tournament with four appearances and no goals.

2015 Copa America (Chile)

Messi's next Copa America ended with another final defeat.

Argentina beat Uruguay 1-0 and Jamaica 1-0 in the group stage before drawing 2-2 with Paraguay. They then needed penalties to eliminate Colombia after a goalless quarter-final.

The semi-final was far more comfortable. Argentina beat Paraguay 6-1, with Messi scoring one of the goals. In the final, Argentina faced Chile. Neither side could score in 120 minutes, leaving the match to a shootout.

ALSO READ: Messi's Argentina legacy: Records and milestones that are tough to match Chile won 4-1 on penalties, knocking Argentina out after a 0-0 draw. Messi finished the tournament with one goal in six appearances.

2016 Copa America Centenario (USA)

Messi produced his most explosive Copa America campaign in 2016.

He missed Argentina's opening match against Chile through injury but returned against Panama and scored a hat-trick in 19 minutes after coming off the bench as Argentina won 5-0.

He then scored against Venezuela in a 4-1 quarter-final victory before finding the net again from a free-kick in Argentina's 4-0 semi-final win over the United States.

Argentina reached the final for the second consecutive year, again facing Chile. The match finished 0-0 after extra time, with Chile winning the shootout 4-2. Messi missed Argentina's first penalty.

After the defeat, Messi announced his retirement from international football. He later reversed that decision and returned to the Argentina team.

He finished the tournament with five goals in five appearances, while Argentina finished as runners-up.

2019 Copa America (Brazil)

Messi returned for the 2019 Copa America as Argentina's captain. Argentina began with a 2-0 defeat to Colombia, then drew 1-1 with Paraguay before beating Qatar 2-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals.

They beat Venezuela 2-0 in the last eight, but their campaign ended against hosts Brazil in the semi-final.

Brazil scored twice to win 2-0, knocking Argentina out.

Messi scored once during the tournament, converting a penalty in the draw against Paraguay. Argentina later beat Chile 2-1 in the third-place play-off, although Messi was sent off alongside Gary Medel.

2021 Copa America (Brazil)

The 2021 Copa America finally brought Messi the senior international trophy he had been chasing.

Argentina opened with a 1-1 draw against Chile, with Messi scoring from a free-kick. He then featured in wins over Uruguay and Paraguay before scoring twice in a 4-1 victory over Bolivia.

In the quarter-final, Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0, with Messi assisting Rodrigo De Paul and scoring a late free-kick.

The semi-final against Colombia ended 1-1 after 90 minutes before Argentina won the shootout 3-2.

The final took Messi back to the Maracanã, the same stadium where Argentina had lost to Brazil in the 2007 Copa America final.

This time, Argentina won. Ángel Di María scored the only goal as Argentina beat Brazil 1-0.

Messi finished with four goals and five assists in seven matches, and Argentina finally ended their 28-year wait for a senior men's international trophy.

2024 Copa America (USA)

Messi returned to defend Argentina's Copa America title in 2024. Argentina began by beating Canada 2-0, then defeated Chile 1-0 and Peru 2-0 to finish top of their group.

Messi missed the Peru game but returned for the quarter-final against Ecuador. Argentina drew 1-1 after 90 minutes before winning the penalty shootout 4-2.

In the semi-final, Messi scored his only goal of the tournament against Canada, turning Enzo Fernández's shot into the net as Argentina won 2-0.

The final against Colombia remained goalless through 90 minutes. Messi was forced off with an ankle injury, but Argentina eventually found the winner through Lautaro Martínez in the 112th minute.

Argentina won 1-0 after extra time, successfully defending the Copa America title. Messi finished with one goal in five appearances and lifted his second Copa America trophy.

Messi at Finalissima 2022

The Finalissima gave Messi another major international match between Argentina's Copa America triumph and the World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina, the 2021 Copa America champions, faced European champions Italy at Wembley on June 1, 2022.

Messi did not score, but he was directly involved in two goals. He created the opening for Lautaro Martínez, who finished to make it 1-0, before Ángel Di María doubled Argentina's advantage just before half-time.

Paulo Dybala then scored in stoppage time to complete a 3-0 victory for Argentina.

Messi finished with two assists as Argentina added another international trophy to their collection, five months before the World Cup triumph in Qatar.

Full list of goals scored by Messi: Tournament-wise